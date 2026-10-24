‘Actually Looks Healthy’: Tiger Woods Sparks Relief Among Fans With Rare Appearance Alongside Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods made a welcome appearance in a family photograph alongside his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump. It came after her announcement that her latest tests came back clear after a breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The smiling image, shared by golf account TWLEGION on X, captured a celebratory moment as Vanessa shared the positive health update with her family.

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The image comes from one of Kai Trump’s YouTube videos, where she welcomes Vanessa Trump.

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Woods stood on the far right of the group, wearing a navy-blue T-shirt and a dark cap with sunglasses resting on its brim. He flashed a broad smile as Vanessa stood beside him in a white collared top, with her arm around his shoulders. The image TWLEGION shared on X also shows Kai Trump and another young man to their left, with a colorful “CONGRATULATIONS” banner and a brass bell adding to the celebratory backdrop.

The photograph circulated in connection with Vanessa’s cancer-free announcement, which she shared in a video posted to her daughter Kai Trump’s Instagram account on Friday, October 23.

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“My recent tests came back clear, so I’m finally cancer-free,” Vanessa said.

Vanessa, 48, was diagnosed with breast cancer in April and publicly disclosed her diagnosis in May. At the time, she said she was working closely with her medical team on a treatment plan.

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Kai, 19, also announced a longer YouTube conversation featuring herself, her mother, and Dr. Nicole Saphier. The discussion was intended to share Vanessa’s experience with breast cancer and raise awareness about prevention and early detection.

But while it celebrated Vanessa Trump’s victory over cancer, the image also offered a positive update on Tiger Woods.

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Earlier in October 2026, the veteran golfer appeared at the TGR Jr. Invitational at Pebble Beach. He also had a Q&A session with junior golfers.

However, images and video clips from the TGR Jr. Invitational raised concern about Woods’ health. Fans said he did not look healthy. From looking very slim to looking aged, many fans shared their opinions on social media.

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But this time, he looks much better in the image, and it has once again prompted fans to share their opinions.

Fans react to Tiger Woods’ latest appearance

One supporter welcomed the latest image, writing, “He actually does look great. Eyes aren’t glossy, face isn’t bloated.” Another echoed that sentiment, commenting, “No bags under his eyes. Actually looks healthy.”

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The responses reflect how closely fans have followed Woods’ well-being during a difficult year. After his March 2026 rollover crash, Woods announced on March 31 that he was stepping away to seek treatment and focus on his health. He said he needed to prioritize his well-being.

The PGA Tour also voiced its support for the golfer, emphasizing that his health mattered beyond his status as a competitor. His latest photograph, with its broad smile and relaxed group pose, offered supporters an encouraging glimpse of him during a positive family moment. However, the image alone cannot establish his medical condition or confirm any particular stage of his recovery.

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Another fan went further in describing the change they perceived, writing, “Actually looks like he’s clean for the first time in years. Got a glow to him I don’t think we’ve seen in a decade.”

While the comment conveyed optimism about Tiger Woods’ appearance, its suggestion of prolonged substance misuse and current abstinence goes beyond what the available evidence establishes. Woods has publicly sought professional treatment in both 2017 and 2026.

There is, however, a reason some supporters may remain hopeful about his future. Woods previously returned from significant physical and personal setbacks to win the 2018 Tour Championship. He ended a 1,876-day victory drought before capturing his fifth Masters title in 2019. That history gives fans a genuine reason to hope for another comeback, even though it does not guarantee a similar outcome.

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The optimism extended to his golfing future, too. One supporter summed up the mood with a brief declaration: “We r so back”.

Another fan looked further ahead, writing, “He looks incredible without sounding like a homo, serious run for the Big Cat in 2027 🙏🏻”

The 2027 speculation comes amid developments that have given Woods’ supporters something tangible to discuss. He was included on Jupiter Links GC’s roster for the 2027 season of TGL, the indoor team golf league. On the October 21 episode of Fore Play, golfer Kevin Kisner also said Woods wanted to play a full TGL schedule. He relayed the information he attributed to Woods’ longtime associate Rob McNamara.

Kisner outlined a possible path involving the Hero World Challenge, the PNC Championship, TGL and preparation for the 2027 Masters. However, Woods discussed those potential appearances as possibilities rather than a confirmed schedule.

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For now, the photograph has given fans an encouraging visual update, while the golfer’s next competitive steps remain uncertain.