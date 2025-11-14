Adam Hadwin Breaks Silence on Career Struggles as He Battles to Keep His PGA Tour Card

For ten straight years, Adam Hadwin was a steady rock on the PGA Tour and always played in the FedExCup Playoffs. Then, the 2025 season happened, and Hadwin found himself in a place he had never known. Back in September, the 38-year-old was staring at the rock bottom of his 11-year career. Facing the idea of losing his PGA Tour card. Now, he is openly speaking about his “very difficult year.”

“Acceptance,” Hadwin told the media when asked about his situation. “A bit of the shock to the ego, not gonna lie, and I think it might have hindered me a little bit through the season as I continued to struggle a little bit. I reached a point, though probably too late, probably July, August, where I kind of accepted where I was at, just needed to battle through. I do truly believe that I’ve got my best golf is still to come, I’ve got a lot more in me, and then I’ll be a better player once I get through this. It was just a matter of when I got through this, and today’s a good start.”

Hadwin played in all Signature Events because of a top-50 finish a year ago, but couldn’t get a good result. His best finishes were a T9 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T12 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He had no other top 25s and missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. He didn’t play the weekend at the PGA Championship, either. This was his only major of the year. The 38-year-old had never been a star, nor could he ever coast to success, but he carved out a niche as one of the most consistent, and (sarcastically funny) players on TOUR. The fierce attitude gave new grit to Hadwin.

He shot a brilliant 6-under 65 to take the first-round lead. Hadwin made seven birdies —even birdied the 235-yard 16th hole, showing a flash of acceptance. This was not the first time Hadwin openly discussed his horrible season and faced the cold reality that he might have to return to the Korn Ferry Tour. He did so, back in September as well.

“Professionally, obviously, it has been a very difficult year,” Hadwin said. “I have been used to a certain standard for the last number of years, and this year has not lived up to that standard at all. I feel I have been working as hard as I ever have. It doesn’t feel like I have slacked off, or it’s a commitment thing or anything. The hunger is still there, but for whatever reason, I haven’t been able to produce, which has been difficult.”

“Oh yeah, I am not done,” he said then. “I am still at a stage where I am going to give it my all until it’s not good enough. Obviously, you don’t want to go back down (to the Korn Ferry Tour), especially after 11 years now, but hey, that’s golf, man, and if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes.”

Hadwin is a two-time Presidents Cup player and one of Canada’s best golfers, was struggling while his fellow countrymen were doing good. Nick Taylor won in Hawaii and finished top five at the PGA Championship, and Mackenzie Hughes went into a playoff in Myrtle Beach. They are not in the field this week, either. They didn’t have to be.

But, hey, let’s be clear: Hadwin is in a deep hole. He needs to keep up with the good show for the rest of the 54 holes.

Adam Hadwin finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel

Hadwin started the week at 147th in the FedExCup Fall. He must finish inside the Top 100 to keep his full card. That is a massive leap and a high-stakes sweepstake for his career. And though his 65 is amazing, it will not be enough to secure him a place in next year’s PGA Tour. So, Hadwin likely needs to win the entire tournament. Or finish as a runner-up to get enough points to secure his place.

If he fails, the fall is hard. Finishing outside the top 100 will send him to the Korn Ferry Tour, a place he has not been in the last 10 years. But if Hadwin needs hope, he is in the right place. Port Royal Golf Course is a land of miracles, where so many careers are saved.

In 2023, Camilo Villegas won here and ended a nine-year winless drought in Bermuda. The 2024 champion, Rafael Campos, has an even wilder story. Campos also started his week at 147th in the standings—that is the same number as Hadwin. Campos won and saved his card. Hadwin will try to join this club. But he’s not alone. Even Seamus Power, the 2022 winner, is in the same boat with Hadwin. Power, who entered the event ranked 133rd, is also fighting for his card this week.