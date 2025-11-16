Adam Schenk’s 2025 Net Worth: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship featured an exhilarating conclusion. On Sunday, winds reached speeds of 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour, creating a golfer’s nightmare. Despite these challenging conditions, Adam Schenk remained composed and showcased impressive creativity, ultimately winning the tournament, his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Throughout his career, Schenk has participated in 243 PGA Tour events. Interestingly, his first win came under the most unfavorable conditions possible. During the tournament, he notably hit a par-5 on the 17th hole, keeping the ball no more than 3 feet off the ground. To combat the harsh circumstances, Schenk skillfully contorted his wrist and adjusted his body position to alter the trajectory of his shots at the Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda. Additionally, he executed flighted wedge shots into the wind and confidently powered chip shots against it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, the victory means that Schenk will be subjected to a handsome amount of prize money. And with it, curiosity about his net worth has increased significantly. As per reports from Surprise Sports, Adam Schenk’s net worth as of 2025 is estimated at $5 million. Most of his earnings have come from the prize money he has received as a professional golfer, endorsements, and various other sources.

USA Today via Reuters May 26, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Adam Schenk reacts to a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

In all of his playing career till now, the total prize money accumulated by Schenk amounts to a whopping $4,755,818. Additionally, while he won his first PGA Tour in 2025, Schenk’s best year came in 2018-19, when he earned a total of $1,257,158.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up, as of 2023, Schenk’s total career earnings stand at $10,832,289. This amount also includes a sum of $9,732,289 from his participation in official tournaments. On average, Schenk has earned an estimated $1,805,381 per year.

Here’s a full breakdown of Schenk’s year-by-year earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Year Prize Money 2015 $233,325 2016 $257,795 2017 $518,193 2018 $514,103 2019 $1,257,158 2020 $739,790 2021 $484,067 2022 $247,177 2023 $424,010

Lastly, Schenk also has quite a bit of endorsements that have elevated his earnings. Some of his most notable brand deals include the likes of PXG, Unisys, Jani-King, Brinker’s Jewelers, and Dormie Network. Now then, with his net worth and earnings detailed, it is imperative to know that Schenk has been making steady progress in his career lately. And his recent stint in the US Open bears testament to one of his impressive showings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Schenk’s run in the 2025 US Open Championships

Back in June 2025, Adam Schenk was buckling up to step foot in the fairway to compete in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Participating in the second major for the season, Schenk looked forward to making the weekend cut, where he had faltered in the last two years.

USA Today via Reuters May 18, 2023; Rochester, New York, USA; Adam Schenk looks on from the ninth green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to the US Open, Schenk secured his best finish for the PGA Tour season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Finishing at 17-under-par, he stood in a tie for fifth place. Although he did not play in the PGA Championship this year, he competed in The Masters that unraveled in April 2025, but unfortunately failed to secure a win. And this time, marking his 4th consecutive run in the US Open, the American golfer was looking to have a better run.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this year, too, his run at the US Open did not turn out as he might have expected. Schenk finished tied in 50th place. He paused in the tournament, 14 strokes over par. Schenk’s round scores for the US Open read 71-72-76-75. Overall, the performance placed the 33-year-old mid-pack on the leaderboard.