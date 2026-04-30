Adam Scott Hit With Costly Penalty for Playing Wrong Ball at $20 Million PGA Tour Event

Adam Scott came to Trump National Doral as the most recent winner at this course and was ranked fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach for the first four months of 2026. He had made every cut this season and earned his spot in the field based on his strong play. But on Hole 8, even though he didn’t miss a single shot, he ended up with a two-stroke penalty.

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Earlier in the week, Scott described the Blue Monster as “very penal.” On the par-3 eighth, the course proved him right. After his tee shot, Scott walked up, thought he found his ball, and played it. But it wasn’t his. Rules official Nico Pearson reviewed what happened and confirmed the penalty: two strokes under Rule 6.3c, the usual penalty for playing the wrong ball in stroke play during the first round of the 2026 Cadillac Championship.

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Pearson explained the situation clearly on camera. After his tee shot, Scott thought he was playing his own ball, but it actually belonged to someone else. The shots he took with the wrong ball did not count. He found his real ball, played from the right spot, and took the penalty before starting Hole 9.

Scott’s comments, picked up by the broadcast microphone, revealed the nature of his mistake.

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“This is where I hit from. I thought that was around.”

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He wasn’t thinking about his swing or the distance. He simply assumed, with quiet confidence, that he knew where his ball was—only to find out he was wrong. In golf, the rules don’t consider your intentions. Rule 6.3c doesn’t care if the mistake was understandable. It only matters if you played the right ball. He didn’t, so the penalty stayed.

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The situation makes the mistake feel even worse. Scott won this tournament in 2016 with a score of -12, leading the field in approach shots at a course where ball-striking is key. This week, his iron play was just as strong, gaining 0.85 strokes per round on approach in 2026. His big payday at the Genesis Invitational in February, his first million-dollar finish since the 2024 Tour Championship, had helped steady a career that had drifted through much of 2025. Doral was meant to be where his momentum continued.

He did not play the correct ball, so the penalty remained.

Adam Scott joins golf’s long list of rules casualties

Scott is not the first top player to see a rules mistake change the outcome of a round. In 2010 at Whistling Straits, Dustin Johnson was one hole away from possibly winning a major, but a two-stroke penalty for grounding his club in a sandy area, one he did not think was a bunker, dropped him from a tie for the lead to a tie for fifth, two shots short of the playoff that Martin Kaymer won. Three years later at Augusta, Tiger Woods took an improper drop on the 15th hole in the second round, and two penalty strokes were added after he had already signed his scorecard.

All three incidents share a common theme. They were not caused by a bad swing or nerves, but by acting on an assumption instead of checking the facts. Each player knew the rules. Johnson kept a rules sheet in his locker all week at Whistling Straits. Scott has played tournament golf for more than twenty years. The identification rule under 6.3c is not hidden in the fine print.

Yet the mistake still happened, during a $20 million no-cut event, on a course Scott won ten years ago, and on a hole he had no reason to worry about. The Blue Monster still caught him. Two strokes lost for a single look. In golf, the rules are always precise.