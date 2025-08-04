Adam Scott Says He’s Feeling ‘More Motivated’ After His Worst Finish of the Season

The tension was palpable as Adam Scott walked off the course during a storm-delayed second round at the Wyndham Championship. Once a consistent force, the 2013 Masters champ sat ten back with four holes to play. By Round 3’s end, his hopes had all but faded, despite glimpses of trademark precision. Scott’s final round may have been his worst, but it sparked something deeper—a fight far from over.

In Round 3, Adam Scott carded a steady 1-under 69, but it wasn’t enough to spark a late leaderboard surge. Unfortunately, his final round at Sedgefield told a similar story of missed momentum. Scott carded a +2 (72) on Sunday, marked by bogeys on holes 1, 5, and 17, along with a costly double bogey on the par-4 14th. Though he did show glimpses of his class with birdies at 8, 12, and 13, they weren’t enough to offset the damage. Finishing T55, the Aussie veteran ultimately missed out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs. This was the first time Adam Scott missed the FedExCup Playoffs since they began in 2007. For former World No. 1, this means more than just a loss; it’s an interrogation of his domination.

Despite the disappointing finish, Adam Scott’s response on Instagram was anything but defeatist. “Didn’t quite make the playoff push I was hoping for, but grateful for the journey and more motivated than ever. Back to the grind and eyes on the next one. See you at @bmwpga in September!” The words stand in sharp contrast to the sting of a T55 finish and a missed playoff berth. The message wasn’t about frustration or excuses, but about perspective. It reflects a seasoned pro who’s seen both Green Jacket highs and tough season lows. Even in a setback, Scott’s poise shows the mindset of a veteran who knows the grind simply resets.

Scott’s T55 was one of the poorest finishes of his season, second only to the Valspar Championship, where he finished T57. Although Scott started his opening rounds in a sizzling display of back-to-back birdies, the momentum soon started to fade away. As the game progressed, bogeys and even the punishing double bogey became more frequent. For the former World No. 1, Wyndham’s final round truly was one of the most devastating, after such a promising start.

Looking ahead for Adam Scott

With the Wyndham Championship now offstage, Scott has shifted his focus to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. After a lackluster T55, Wentworth will provide the Aussie a great chance at redemption. Scott will look forward to regaining momentum teeing in front of the UK crowd from September 9-14. It will mark his tenth appearance at the storied event. “The BMW PGA Championship has really grown in stature over the years and there’s always a great atmosphere,” Scott said. “It’s an event I have enjoyed playing in recent times and it’ll be great to tee it up in front of the crowds at Wentworth again.”

He’ll be joined by a stacked field that includes fellow Major winners. Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Billy Horschel are just a few names in the stacked ground. Rose will make his 20th appearance at the tournament. “There’s no better feeling than playing in front of a home crowd, so I’m really looking forward to September,” Rose said.

With the season winding down, the BMW PGA Championship represents a final chance for Scott to finish strong and reestablish his dominance over the greens.