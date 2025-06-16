Adam Scott Sends 6-Word Message as Sam Burns Lands on the Wrong Side of U.S. Open Ruling Controversy

Sam Burns, during the 3rd round, was leading, and just behind him was Adam Scott in 2nd. But what was surprising is that Sam Burns kept his #1 position till the final day—he could have won, but the 15th hole changed everything for him.

During the 15th hole, he was just about to putt, but a splash of water ruined the shot. This affected his swing, and he ended the hole with a double bogey. According to the USGA, it was just casual water, but the field looked dangerously damp; nothing casual about it. Out of frustration, Burns smashed his club. He also tried to get relief and consulted two officials, but the USGA ruled against him. Even though Burns’s reaction was absolutely fair and understandable, it sparked controversy, with insiders and fans calling him out for losing his cool.

When asked what Adam Scott thinks about the USGA not ruling in favor of Burns, “Yeah, I know. I was thinking of asking as well. It was borderline unplayable.” Adam Scott replied in the post-round press conference. “The water was, like, so close to the surface. Like the shot I hit on 11, it’s bizarre,” Scott admitted that the field was undeniably wet, and making a clear, good swing was nearly impossible. “It was like an aquaplane on the ground. He tried to hit a 5-iron, I guess, on the 15th, and it’s tough.”

A video circulating on X shows the area where Burns was playing to be visibly wetter than the rest of the course. Scott added that, according to him, even with the right club, controlling the shot on such damp ground was nearly impossible. But soon his tone changed.

“It’s a tough call, but we played,” he said, and then came a 6-word message: “Everyone had to deal with it.” As Scott said, the wet conditions were part of the challenge, since the weather was such, and no one got special treatment. Every player, including Burns, had to adapt and push through, but instead, he let frustration and anger get the better of him, which impacted his play on the following holes. On the very next hole, he made a bogey. But what did Burns himself have to say about his little outburst?

“Travis and I said, ‘Look, let’s focus on the shot, try to execute.’ I did the best I could,” said Burns, visibly trying to reset after the disruption. He shared how he and his caddie attempted to stay focused. But the field conditions were not helping. “Ultimately, it felt like the water just kind of got in the way, and I went left. It is what it is.” He blamed the water and the water alone for his defeat. But Burns wasn’t the only one feeling the sting of defeat; Scott’s loss hurt just as much.

After 12 years of waiting, still no major for Scott

Scott was genuinely looking forward to this major win. “I think one more major would really go a long way in fulfilling myself,” Adam said during the early rounds of the U.S. Open this year. This U.S. Open is Scott’s 96th straight major appearance, which shows incredible consistency. But without another major win, that streak adds up to nothing. At 44 years old, Scott knows his chances to win another major are running out. A victory here would be a defining late-career achievement. He admitted he started well, but his performance dipped in the final round.

“I was kind of annoyed at myself. I hit a really weak putt on, like, the 6th.” After a sloppy putt on the 6th hole, Scott realized he couldn’t afford to let opportunities slip away. The course was punishing, and he knew he had to tighten up his game immediately. But in the end, “I didn’t adapt to those conditions well enough,” he said. He could have beaten the contenders, but he could not beat the unfortunate weather that caused the damp field. Failing to adjust his game plan cost him a huge, painful miss at victory.

This chance is missed, and it’s in the past now. But Burns came heartbreakingly close to glory. With the next major just around the corner, all eyes will be on him at The Open in July to see if he can turn this setback into a comeback.