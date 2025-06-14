Adam Scott Shares His Burning Desire as ‘Old Man Par Golf’ Fuels Him to End 12-Year Major Drought

Did you know that Adam Scott hired Tiger Woods’s caddie for his major win? After Tiger split with his legendary caddie Steve Williams, Scott hired him—and guess what? He won his first major: the Masters in 2013. And since then, he has not been able to pull off another major win. Forget majors—Adam Scott hasn’t won anything since the 2020 Genesis Invitational. That’s over 5 years without a win, and 12 years without a major. This year’s U.S. Open, he wants to flip the history and make a difference.

During the interview at Oakmont Country Club on 13th June, he was asked to reflect on his current standing in the U.S. Open. Scott replied, “I would have expected to be in this position if you said even par through two rounds. It’s just hard out there. It’s hard to keep it going when guys have got on a run. It seems like they’ve come back a bit. I’m playing old-man-par golf at the moment.” Scott is currently holding a T4 position at the U.S. Open, and on a tough course like this, he knew even par after two rounds would keep him in contention, so he’s right where he expected to be. Oakmont is known for its difficulty, and it’s very tough to break here. After 2 days of play, only three players have been able to break par.

“When other players start playing well, it’s hard to match their momentum or keep your own going,” he added. Scott’s spirit is high this time, and he’s focused—it seems like he genuinely desires to win the U.S. Open. “This is really where my mind goes at the start of every year… I’d like to win lots more tournaments, any of them, to be perfectly honest. I’d like to win something.” His words reveal where his motivation starts each year—not with chasing legacy or rankings, but with a simple, honest desire to win again, be it any tournament. But a major would be a treat for his rankings and a massive boost to his late-career push. “I have put together a nice career, but I think one more major would really go a long way in fulfilling myself,” Scott said.

He’s proud of his career; the guy has won PGA tour events 14 times, and it’s his 96th consecutive major. But winning one more major feels personal, and it’s about completing something unfinished for himself, not just adding to his record. “I’m really playing for these big events. There are probably eight of them off the top of my mind each year that I really want to win,” he added. His focus is on just a few big events, including all the majors. It echoes his 2013 Masters win—a victory few saw coming. That year, he outlasted Angel Cabrera in a dramatic playoff at Augusta, and with the same mindset, he is teeing up at the U.S. Open this year.

Maybe it’s more than a desire—maybe this year, he might just break the drought and remind the world what a major champion looks like.

Scott is confident he has what it takes to win the U.S. Open this year

“I’d be pretty proud of winning this thing on the weekend. Right now, that’s really what I’m here to do.” He’s fully locked in on winning. Over the past month or so, he’s been quietly sharpening his game behind the scenes. “I feel like there’s probably not been many signs to anyone else but me the last month or six weeks that my game is looking better.” His best finish so far this year was at the PGA Championship. He finished 19th. He’s been tightening his swing and scoring better in practice over the last 4–6 weeks, small steps that have brought real belief.

And it’s showing. “I definitely feel more confident than I have been this year.” The desire has always been there, but now, the fire and belief have returned, too. Scott admits this is the most confident he’s felt all year. “I feel like my game is in good enough shape to do this,” he added. He’s not just hoping to win—he’s starting to believe it’s actually possible.

So the question now is—can he pull it off? If he does, his family would sure be more elated than him! He’s done it before when no one expected it. And if everything clicks this weekend, who’s to say Adam Scott won’t rewrite the story, one more time?