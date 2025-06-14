Adam Scott WITB June 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag Explored for U.S. Open

Adam Scott continues to be a beacon of smooth swings and textbook tempo on the PGA Tour—even in 2025, well into the veteran phase of his career. Though he hasn’t captured a win this season, Scott’s play has been quietly solid. He’s made most cuts, racked up top-20 finishes at The Sentry and PGA Championship, and banked over $1 million in earnings heading into June. At the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, Scott showed flashes of vintage form. He shot back-to-back rounds of even-par 70 on Thursday and Friday, positioning himself at T4 through 36 holes, just three shots off the lead.

Scott’s success this week at the brutally demanding Oakmont isn’t just about form—it’s also about his gear. Let’s dive into what’s in Adam Scott’s bag this June, as per Today’s Golfer.

Scott’s long game weapons: driver to long irons

For the long game, Scott is blending modern firepower with a timeless feel. His driver is the Titleist GT2 (10°), set to C2 in the SureFit hosel, paired with a Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX shaft. This setup delivers a strong, low-spin flight ideal for Oakmont’s firm fairways. Retail: $649.99.

In the fairway wood slot, Adam Scott carries two dependable TaylorMade options that give him both versatility and control off the tee and deck. One is the BRNR Mini Driver, set at 13.5 degrees and paired with a Diamana WB 73 TX shaft. It’s a favorite for tight tee shots where a full driver might be too much, offering a compact profile with plenty of pop. That club retails for around $449.99. Complementing it is the TaylorMade Qi35 3-wood, lofted at 16.5 degrees and also fitted with a Diamana WB 73 TX shaft, offering a smooth transition for longer second shots and precision from the fairway. That one sits at a retail price of about $349.99.For more versatility, Scott has a TaylorMade Qi10 5-Wood (18°) and a rare Qi10 9-Wood (24°), the latter shafted with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 9X—a precise tool for escaping Oakmont’s rough. Each wood: $349.99.

Scott’s iron play remains one of the best on tour. His current setup includes a Titleist 681.AS forged irons (4–9), built to his specs with Project X LZ 6.5 steel shafts. While custom, similar Titleist forged irons retail around $200 per club, totaling roughly $1,200 for the set.

Scott’s short arsenal: wedges, putter, and ball

Scott’s wedge setup blends trust and tradition, reflecting the same consistency he brings to his overall game. He carries three Titleist Vokey wedges, each tailored to a specific role around the greens. The 48-degree SM9 with a 10F grind is shafted with a Project X LZ 6.5, serving as a reliable gap wedge for controlled approach shots. Complementing that are his 54- and 60-degree SM10s— the former with a 14F grind and the latter a K-grind WedgeWorks Proto—both equipped with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts. These are workhorse clubs in his short game arsenal, ideal for navigating Oakmont’s deep bunkers and thick collars. Each wedge carries a retail price of about $189, bringing the trio’s total to $567.

Perhaps the most interesting club in his bag is the putter: a L.A.B. Golf MEZZ.1 Max Proto, a heel-toe balanced mallet built to eliminate torque during the stroke. Though not available retail, comparable MEZZ.1 models run $599.

He rounds it out with the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball ($55/dozen) and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips on all clubs.

Adam Scott’s setup is a masterclass in modern-meets-classic. Every club serves a purpose—from precision woods to buttery irons and tour-caliber wedges. As the 2025 U.S. Open rolls on, Scott remains a serious contender. Whether or not he lifts the trophy, one thing’s certain—he’s doing it with one of the most finely-tuned bags in golf.