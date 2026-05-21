‘Addiction Doesn’t Have to Be a Life Sentence’: PGA Tour Pro Gets Emotional Over Wife’s Sobriety Journey

For Billy Horschel, May 21 has become more than just a date on the calendar. It is a milestone for a battle he fights every year alongside his wife, Brittany Horschel. Celebrating that again this year, he shared a carousel of images of his family, with his words exuding pride for their personal win.

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“That is how long my best friend, amazing wife, caring and loving mother has been SOBER! It has been special to see this journey you have taken from the first photo when you are in rehab to the last photo this past weekend,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “It has not been easy or smooth sailing to see the person you are now but you have taken everything you have learned at rehab, have used those skills, developed more skills, taken it one day at a time and now have grown and evolved into who you are 10 years later.”

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The 8x PGA Tour pro expressed his gratitude for being a part of the 10th anniversary of his wife’s sobriety journey. He highlighted that the 10th anniversary doesn’t mark a finish line, as recovery is an ongoing process. However, he is grateful for how his wife has transformed from who she was to who she is now.

This transformation is reflected in his wife’s statements, too. Before starting the journey, she described herself as living in a “fog.” She used to hide vodka bottles around hotel rooms and at home and felt like a “shell of a human body.”

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But after taking that first step, she was able to admit that she was an alcoholic. Not just that, she believes that it saved her life and her marriage. In fact, she started sharing her story on her blog, The Sober Modern Mom, which was active from July 2018 to May 2023.

Therefore, Billy Horschel tries to convey the same message every year, as he did this time.

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“Addiction doesn’t have to be a life sentence. You just have to want to get sober. Nobody can want it more than you. There are people out there wanting to help but you have to take the first step. Wishing everyone who is dealing with addiction that they find the path to sobriety,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Horschel (@billyho_golf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Last year, he shared an Instagram post to mark the 9th anniversary. Back then, he shared the exact same message with the public: take that first step on the path.

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A year before that, he shared an X post featuring a video, which started with, “Today is a special day in the Horschel household. It’s May 21, and it’s Brittany’s eight-year sobriety date.”

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The couple shares a good relationship. After dating for several years, they married in 2010 and have been living a happy life since.

“I know I wouldn’t be the golfer or more importantly the man I am without Brittany by my side,” the American professional wrote on his official website.

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And he has done exactly the same for her, too. He has been by his side since it all started in the late 2000s, when Brittany Horschel had to give up golf after multiple wrist surgeries. When Billy Horschel turned professional, she tried to be the “quintessential tour wife” and then tried to go back to school, too, but failed miserably.

At that point, alcohol started taking control of her life. But then everything changed in 2014, when the couple welcomed their first child, Skylar Lillian Horschel. And a couple of years later, she was ready to admit the challenges and get help.

Imago Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Billy Horschel’s family, including wife Brittany and kids, Skylar, Axel and Colbie, rushes out to greet him after he wins the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

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But it’s not a one-sided effort. While Brittany Horschel had come to hate being a WAG, she continues to support Billy Horschel’s career.

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Brittany Horschel and Billy Horschel spend quality time on the course

Over the years, Brittany Horschel has been on the course multiple times to support her husband. For instance, they have played many Masters Par-3 Contests together.

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Besides that, she also caddied for him at the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. When Horschel’s regular caddie, Mark Fulcher, couldn’t get a green card to enter Scotland, she stepped in on short notice.

“I don’t know what she’s getting paid this week. She hasn’t told me what she wants, so that’s a danger right there,” he joked after a round at the event.

The duo then played together at the same event in 2023. They became the first husband-and-wife duo to play together in the history of the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Even today, Brittany is seen supporting Billy Horschel at many events.

From walking fairways together to supporting each other through life’s toughest moments, Billy and Brittany Horschel’s relationship has grown far beyond golf. That is why his message was not just about 10 years of sobriety, but also about acknowledging the journey, resilience, and partnership that carried them through it.