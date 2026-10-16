Adrian Meronk Drops Major Hint on His LIV 2.0 Future as DP World Tour Ban Looms

When Adrian Meronk joined LIV Golf in 2024, he praised the league and his chemistry with the Cleeks GC team. But the uncertainty that followed the rebel league throughout 2026 has made him take a different stance this time. Speaking to EssentiallySports at the DP World India Championship 2026, he hinted at leaning towards a DP World Tour return.

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“I’m still… I haven’t made like [an] official decision yet, but I’m still going to wait 2-3 weeks time, I think, and then see what happens. But most likely I’ll stay on DP and compete back on DP,” the Polish golfer said when asked about his decision on continuing with LIV 2.0.

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Meronk stopped short of an official announcement, but his latest comments suggest staying in Europe is now his most likely option.

This comes shortly after his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which opened a new path for the 33-year-old.

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Adrian Meronk carded rounds of 71-66-63-68 to finish 20-under and win the event by two shots over Niklas Norgaard and Casey Jarvis. It was his fifth DP World Tour title.

The victory also secured his full DP World Tour membership for 2027. This gives him a clear route back to the European circuit if he decides not to continue with LIV Golf next season.

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Meronk had already acknowledged that the result would force him to reassess his future. After the win, he said he entered the tournament to protect his playing rights for the following season.

He also pointed to the uncertainty surrounding LIV, particularly the changes in financial backing and the search for new investors.

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“There’s still a lot of unknowns that we are not sure of,” Adrian Meronk said at St. Andrews after his victory.

DP World Tour’s 2027 policy raises the stakes. On October 12, chief executive Guy Kinnings imposed a ban on LIV golfers. He confirmed that players signing up for LIV Golf’s 2027 season would not be allowed to join the European circuit that year.

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“Players need to make a choice,” Kinnings said, explaining the tour’s position.

The policy marks a departure from the conditional arrangements that allowed some golfers, including Adrian Meronk, to compete across both tours during the 2026 season.

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The change means Meronk can’t continue with LIV while keeping the same DP World Tour membership arrangement.

Rory McIlroy has backed this decision. Speaking ahead of the DP World India Championship 2026, he said that the organization has the right to make such decisions to protect its business. The Northern Irishman also noted that the DP World Tour has “made a good decision.”

Under the newly announced rules, committing to LIV 2.0 would affect his eligibility for European membership and for the Ryder Cup, too.

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While the Polish golfer didn’t reveal anything, LIV Golf’s uncertainty would certainly play a significant role in making that decision.

LIV Golf is undergoing restructuring after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Its proposed next iteration depends on new investment and player commitments. However, that commitment is in great danger.

On October 14, a bankruptcy court approved rejecting existing contracts for 19 LIV players, including Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, and others. This allows them to leave the rebel league or negotiate new agreements.

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Adrian Meronk was not among the players named in the list of those released under that ruling. However, this leaves room for many professionals to split with the rebel league. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia have already moved away. Similarly, Thomas Pieters and Charles Howell III are the latest two reportedly not to continue with LIV 2.0. Similarly, David Puig and Abraham Ancer could also leave.

LIV’s restructuring timeline adds another layer. A reported October 25 deadline for player commitments could arrive before Adrian Meronk’s proposed waiting period ends.

But all of that can wait because the five-time DP World Tour winner has another task at hand. After Day 2’s suspension at Delhi Golf Club, Meronk is co-leader alongside Angel Hidalgo, Joost Luiten, and Thomas Detry.

He backed his opening round of 67 (five-under par) with a 69 (three-under par) to finish eight-under after Round 2. However, several golfers have yet to complete, or even begin, their second round because of the five-hour weather delay on Thursday. Thus, the leaderboard could change significantly once everyone completes Round 2.

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Although Adrian Meronk’s immediate focus remains on the DP World India Championship, his future with LIV 2.0 remains unresolved. With his St Andrews triumph securing his European playing rights and LIV’s next chapter still uncertain, the coming weeks could prove decisive in determining where the Polish star competes in 2027.