Adrien Saddier Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

Adrien Saddier’s golfing journey began at just four years old under the guidance of his father. What started as a childhood passion soon turned into a career marked by highs, lows, and remarkable resilience. Despite battling setbacks and injuries that forced him to bounce between tours, the French professional has fought his way back among golf’s top names. And through it all, his perseverance hasn’t just shaped his game — it’s also fueled steady success in career earnings and net worth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Adrien Saddier’s Career Earnings and Net Worth Estimate

Saddier turned professional in 2013 and earned his DP World Tour card the following year. But with his injury struggle, he had to switch back to the Challenge Tour. The golfer, despite his setback, chose to show resilience and make his way back to the tour. With two professional wins at each tour already, he has showcased his proper caliber. The golfer, as of now, according to the DP World Tour, has earned $3,684,650 (€3,143,497.25). Out of the total, his most significant share comes from his win at the 2025 Italian Open, which was $510,000.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrien Saddier (@adriensaddier) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

With the career on an incline, Adrian Saddier’s net worth is estimated to be $1.36 million as of 2025. But apart from his ups and downs in his career, his net worth has a significant influence from his off-course brand deals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adrien Saddier’s Sponsorships

The golfer has a locked partnership with two brands until now. He first partnered with Mizuno, the primary equipment sponsor for him. Saddier became an official part of the Mizuno Tour Staff in 2020. Since then, he has been using Mizuno equipment for his exceptional on-course performance. However, there is no information shared about the financial aspect of the deal. But it is speculated that the golfer has signed it for a significant amount, reflecting his net worth.

AD

Apart from this, the golfer has also partnered with Citadel, a French wealth management company. The organization has partnered with only two professionals from sports, the first being Saddier and the second, Mate Pavic from tennis.

Though as his career is on an incline, it will not be a surprise to see if the golfer can add more brands to his portfolio.

Adrien Saddier’s Career Highlights

Adrien Saddier achieved great success with his amateur career. He won the 2010 Grand Prix de Montpellier Massane, the 2012 Swiss International Amateur, and the 2013 European Nations Cup. In fact, he became the best French amateur in 2013 and ranked among the top-10 amateurs in Europe and worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After achieving significant success, he turned professional but faced multiple setbacks due to injury. However, in 2016, he began his comeback by winning the Fred Olsen Challenge de España. But after that, he had ups and downs with his performance.

Overcoming all, the golfer is having his breakthrough year. In 2025, he won the Italian Open and finished third at the Porsche Singapore Classic.