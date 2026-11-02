“He’s going to fail again”: Tiger Woods’ Past with Elin Nordegren Reportedly Keeping Him from Proposing to Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have reportedly discussed marriage, and multiple reports suggest the relationship has grown increasingly serious.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yet despite those conversations, a proposal reportedly is not imminent.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a new report, Woods’ previous marriage to Elin Nordegren and the regrets associated with its collapse may be contributing to his reluctance to rush into another engagement.

“Tiger adores Vanessa. But he’s also got a lot of baggage from his first marriage,” an insider told Globe Magazine, as reported by International Business Times. “His breakup from Elin was horrible. Tiger has so many regrets, and when you get right down to it, that’s really what’s holding him back from proposing to Vanessa. He’s afraid he’s going to fail again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods has not publicly confirmed those feelings, and the characterization comes from an unnamed source rather than the golfer himself. That report contrasts with an October 27 story from Page Six, which painted a much more optimistic picture of the couple’s future. According to a source cited by the outlet, Woods and Vanessa are serious about their future together and have already discussed marriage.

One reason those reports have gained traction is the support the couple has shown each other during an especially difficult year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanessa publicly revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in May 2026. She later shared that she underwent surgery and began the next stage of treatment during the summer.

According to previous reporting by People, Woods cut short his own treatment in Switzerland and returned to Florida after learning about Vanessa’s diagnosis. A source told the outlet that he wanted to be by her side during the recovery process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation took a positive turn on October 23, when Vanessa announced through a video shared on her daughter Kai Trump’s Instagram account that her latest medical tests showed no evidence of cancer.

The same Globe source pointed to Woods’ support during that period as evidence of how committed he remains to the relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are very much partners.”

According to the report, Vanessa had previously hoped a proposal would come sooner. However, Woods’ actions during her health battle reportedly demonstrated the depth of his commitment even without an engagement ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their support for one another reportedly extended beyond Vanessa’s medical challenges.

In March 2026, Woods was involved in a rollover crash near his Florida home. Following the incident, he faced allegations related to impaired driving.

The case concluded on September 2 when Woods pleaded no contest to a reduced reckless driving charge. He also pleaded no contest to refusing testing, received a five-year driver’s-license suspension, and paid $1,500 in fines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanessa accompanied Woods to court during that hearing.

For Woods, the significance of another marriage extends beyond his current relationship. It also carries the weight of one of the most public personal failures of his life.

Woods and Elin Nordegren married in 2004 and had two children together: daughter Sam and son Charlie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their marriage collapsed following revelations about Woods’ infidelity in late 2009. The couple finalized their divorce in August 2010, with reports at the time estimating the settlement at close to $100 million.

Years later, Woods reflected on those events in a 2015 interview with Time Magazine.

Rather than shifting blame, he accepted responsibility and explained that he had told his children their parents no longer lived together because of mistakes he had made.

Woods also acknowledged that he wished he had been more honest with Nordegren and described her as one of his best friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two have continued to co-parent successfully, and both remain actively involved in their children’s lives.

While recent reports have focused heavily on Woods’ first marriage, there is no indication that Nordegren herself is involved in or affecting his current relationship.

Woods and Vanessa Trump publicly confirmed their relationship in March 2025.

At the time, Woods shared photos of the pair together and wrote:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!”

More than a year later, marriage is reportedly part of the conversation.

Whether Woods eventually decides to act on those discussions remains unclear. What is clear is that any future proposal would come with the perspective of someone who has already experienced both the highs and the consequences of a very public marriage.