AfrAsia Mauritius Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2025 brings the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing to a close. It has a competitive field, a scenic venue, and a significant prize fund on offer. Co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, the tournament continues to grow in stature. Significant prize money, financial rewards, and season-long points are firmly in focus as players compete in Mauritius.

It will be a standard 72-hole stroke play event, like most others on the schedule. Four rounds of 18 holes will be played from December 18 to December 21, 2025, at the Heritage La Reserve Golf Links, Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius. The field comprises 156 professionals who will compete for a share of the prize money.

What is the total prize money at the AfrAsia Mauritius Open 2025?

The total prize money at the AfrAsia Mauritius Open 2025 is $1.2 million. However, the $1,200,000 is not the only prize on the line. Besides the prize money, there’s also the 3,000 Race to Dubai points up for grabs at the AfrAsia Mauritius Open 2025. The winner gets the biggest share, which is 500 points. All the others will also get points based on their standings. These points earned through each event will accumulate at the end. The top-70 members on the Race to Dubai list will get to participate in the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

The Abu Dhabi Championship has a prize pool of $9 million, and the DP World Tour Championship has a purse of $10 million. Therefore, these points are very important, as they give access to an additional $19 million prize money.

There’s more to it. Since the DP World Tour has the eligible tour status from the OWGR, there are world ranking points available, too. The OWGR has rated the field rating to be 82.59966. Therefore, the OWGR points will be available based on that. Whoever wins the event could get 14.20653 points, which is around 17.2%. The runner-up gets 8.52392 points, and the third position gets 5.68261 points. Similar to the prize money and Race to Dubai points, everyone who makes the cut will get assured OWGR points.

How is the AfrAsia Mauritius Open 2025 prize money distributed?

The DP World Tour distributes the money based on a standard payout chart. A golfer who wins the event gets 17% of the total purse, and the runner-up gets 11%. The 3rd position gets 6.26%, the 4th position receives 5%, and it goes on decreasing until the 65th position.

Thus, everyone who makes the cut and plays on the weekend will get some financial reward based on where they finish after the play of 72 holes.

The table below shows how the prize money at the AfrAsia Mauritius Open 2025 is distributed:

Position Prize Money (USD) 1 $204,000 2 $132,000 3 $75,120 4 $60,000 5 $50,880 6 $42,000 7 $36,000 8 $30,000 9 $26,880 10 $24,000 11 $22,080 12 $20,640 13 $19,320 14 $18,360 15 $17,640 16 $16,920 17 $16,200 18 $15,480 19 $14,880 20 $14,400 21 $13,920 22 $13,560 23 $13,200 24 $12,840 25 $12,480 26 $12,120 27 $11,760 28 $11,400 29 $11,040 30 $10,680 31 $10,320 32 $9,960 33 $9,600 34 $9,240 35 $8,880 36 $8,520 37 $8,280 38 $8,040 39 $7,800 40 $7,560 41 $7,320 42 $7,080 43 $6,840 44 $6,600 45 $6,360 46 $6,120 47 $5,880 48 $5,640 49 $5,400 50 $5,160 51 $4,920 52 $4,680 53 $4,440 54 $4,200 55 $4,080 56 $3,960 57 $3,840 58 $3,720 59 $3,600 60 $3,480 61 $3,360 62 $3,240 63 $3,120 64 $3,000 65 $2,880

How much prize money does the winner of the AfrAsia Mauritius Open 2025 receive?

The one who flourishes and makes it all the way to the top of the leaderboard will receive $204,000. According to the prize distribution chart, the winner gets 17% of the purse. 17% of the $1,200,000 million is $204,000.

But it won’t be that easy, considering the competitive field at the AfrAsia Mauritius Open 2025. Top contenders include John Parry and Jayden Schaper, alongside many others.

Parry is the defending champion. He won the previous edition with a score of 14 under par. With a final round of 8 under 64, he finished at 274 to beat Christo Lamprecht and Dylan Naidoo by two strokes. The Englishman will aim to be the first repeat winner of the AfrAsia Mauritius Open 2025.

While Parry has not won any event since then, Schaper comes with a recent win in his bag. He took home $255,000 as the winner’s payout at the Alfred Dunhill Championship last week, where he won amid challenging weather conditions. He birdied three of his last five holes and then eagled the first playoff hole to beat defending champion Shaun Norris. Thanks to that win, he will certainly be very confident arriving at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2025 combines a rewarding prize structure with valuable season-long points. Thus, it is an important stop as the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing concludes. As the final round approaches, strong contenders and high stakes will ensure a compelling finish, with both financial rewards and ranking opportunities hanging in the balance.