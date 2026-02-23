After a Decade’s Absence, R&A Brings Coveted Championship Back to Iconic Open Venue

The R & A has just confirmed that championship golf will return to one of The Open’s most iconic venues. The tournament is yet again ready to reinforce their long-term commitment to historic links courses. Royal Portrush Golf Club, fresh from staging the 153rd Open Championship, has now been awarded another major event on the governing body’s calendar. And the historic event is returning to the known territory after more than a decade.

The County Antrim venue will soon be hosting the 132nd Amateur Championship. It will kick off from June 14 and conclude on June 19, June in 2027. The greens of the Royal Portrush are no strangers to the championship. Previously, Portrush has staged the tournament three consecutive times. The last Amateur Championship unfolded back in 2014 in Portrush. The club has hosted The Open Championship, too, three times.

Chief championships officer at The R&A, Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, reflected on the recent antics and shared, “It is important for The R&A to continue to underline the status of our amateur championships and international matches as leading events in amateur golf.”

Imago 14th July 2025 Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland The Open Golf Championship Practice Day 2 a general view of the 18th green PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12813986 DavidxBlunsden

Cole-Hamilton further highlighted how their plans would benefit golfers in the future and added, “They provide a pathway for elite golfers and give life-changing opportunities, including those that offer exemptions to The Open and the AIG Women’s Open. We aim to attract the best amateur players from around the world in 2027 and look forward to staging our championships at some of the sport’s most prestigious venues.”

The Stroke-play qualifying will be contested across the Dunluce and Valley links. Following that, the decisive match-play rounds are scheduled to unfold at the famed Dunluce layout. A pre-qualifier will also take place on the Valley course. Elite amateur competition is looking to finally return to the Northern Irish coast for one whole week, holding the hands of the 132nd Amateur Championship.

Adding to this, Blairgowrie has also been selected as an official host venue for an upcoming championship on The R&A’s schedule. Now, as the Royal Portrush secured the bid for the 132nd Amateur Championship, the 154th Open will unfold in a different venue this year.

All you need to know about the new chosen venue for the 2026 Open Championship

As the 154th Open Championship gets underway from July 12, 2026, the top golfers will be looking to make their marks in one of the iconic golf courses in the world. As per the reports, the tournament will be returning to Royal Birkdale, where the Southport Links will be hosting the prestigious event for the 11th occasion.

Although the tournament will begin on July 12, the championship games will commence on July 19, 2026. From Sunday to Wednesday, however, fans can enjoy the gripping action where golfers will battle it out among themselves to earn a ticket to the championship play.

Over the years, the venue has witnessed some great golfers get their dreams come true. Between 1954 and 2017, ten golfers have won the Claret Jug. Among them, the most notable names include those of Tom Watson, Mark O’Meara, and Arnold Palmer.

However, one of the most memorable moments in recent times came when Jordan Spieth won the coveted honor back in 2017. Following a thrilling final round, the US golfer was elated to clinch the Claret Jug in the 146th edition of The Open Championship.