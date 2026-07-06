After a 31-Day Coma, Disabled Golfer Defies the Odds to Chase Golf’s Biggest Adaptive Stage

Even though he’s paralyzed from the waist down, Billy Fryar believes there’s ability in every disability. He lives by these words. The 54-year-old is competing at the 5th U.S. Adaptive Open Championship at Woodmont Country Club. At the time of writing, he ranks T65. But even before he and his wife, Gena, could reach the tournament, which began on Monday, July 6, 2026, the couple stopped their 6-by-10 trailer somewhere near the Great Smoky Mountains for a telephonic interview with Golf Digest. When asked about his accident, Billy said he was fortunate to survive and thanked God.

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“The main upstairs was watching out for me. He’s got some very big plans for me.”

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The accident in question happened in 2000. Billy Fryar, a former sheriff’s deputy, broke both his shoulders, broke seven ribs, punctured his lungs, and crushed four vertebrae in a rollover truck accident. He was in a coma for 31 days, but God had other plans for him. He recovered and continued pursuing the sport he loved so much. These days, everywhere he goes, his SoloRider golf cart goes with him. Billy highlighted its importance in his life.

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“The cart becomes a part of you. It’s kind of like playing golf in your own shoes. You’re strapped to this thing being paralyzed, so your DNA is on that cart. It’s kind of your identity.”

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The SoloRider has helped Billy compete in two prior U.S. Adaptive Open tournaments since the championship debuted on July 18, 2022. He is among the 96 golfers competing across eight disability categories. Despite the obvious challenges, the event’s popularity has grown by leaps and bounds, so much so that the Golf Channel now broadcasts the final round for three hours.

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Billy Fryar, who is the No. 4 adaptive golfer in the US seated category, almost didn’t make it to the event. Before the qualifiers in May, he had undergone surgery in January, which put his participation in doubt. Thankfully, his recovery went well, and Gena convinced him to participate. Plus, his performance showed he wanted it badly. Billy shot 80, which became the third-best in the country in the seated division. After the win, he underlined the importance of the event to him.

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“This is the biggest stage in adaptive golf. Because of the cameras, the sponsors, the accolades we get—that’s what makes it so special.”

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Yet none of this would have been possible without Gena’s support. The two are high school sweethearts who married before Billy’s accident. Since the accident, they have passionately advocated for adaptive golf and even run a website documenting their journey. Fryar even acknowledged the role Gena plays in his life.

“She’s my caddie, my PR, my manager, my dietitian. She does everything for me. I’m the show pony. I just show up and play golf.”

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Billy Fryar is being humble. He has advised the USGA on tournament rules, including suggesting changes that made life much easier for competitors. Thanks to the efforts of Billy, Gena, and the USGA, the number of seated golfers in the championship has grown from barely any to over 30. And Billy achieved all this through encouragement.

“It gives me somebody to play against. And then you might find that person that’s sitting at home on their couch and wants to try to play golf, but they don’t think they can. They see me doing it, and they’re, like, ‘We can do this.’ So, we just want to encourage and inspire people out there.”

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Billy Fryar and his wife Gena’s story is one of overcoming incredible odds, emerging victorious, and helping others along the way. It’s one you don’t get to see often.