After Alleging Greg Norman Made False Promises, Ex-LIV Golf Pro Sets PGA Tour Return Date

The guy who called LIV Golf “only money” just earned his PGA Tour debut. Eugenio Chacarra will tee it up at the Genesis Scottish Open this week, proving his controversial gamble paid off. The 25-year-old Spaniard walked away from $16 million in guaranteed LIV earnings to chase this exact moment.

This vindication perfectly captures golf’s most stunning career reversal in 2025. Chacarra earned massive paydays throughout three LIV seasons. However, he publicly slammed the Saudi-backed circuit for its financial focus. “On LIV, nothing changes; there is only money,” he told reporters earlier this year.

Chacarra’s path to PGA Tour debut began with broken promises and bold decisions. The former world No. 2 amateur joined LIV in 2022 as their youngest signee. Subsequently, he won in Bangkok during just his fifth professional start. That victory earned him $4 million instantly. Nevertheless, success brought unexpected frustration.

Chacarra discovered that LIV’s commitments about world ranking points never materialized. “When I joined LIV they promised OWGR and majors. But it didn’t happen. I trusted them,” he revealed in a candid interview. Additionally, young recruits across the league faced similar disappointments when initial commitments failed to deliver.

Eventually, Sergio Garcia‘s Fireballs GC dropped Chacarra after his lackluster 2024 performance. Therefore, he found himself without a team heading into 2025. Furthermore, the PGA Tour imposed a suspension lasting until September 2025. Consequently, Chacarra needed a breakthrough moment.

That moment arrived at the Hero Indian Open. Hero MotoCorp extended a sponsor’s invitation to Chacarra to compete on the DP World Tour. He grabbed this opportunity and delivered spectacularly. Moreover, his first DP World Tour title earned him €354,641 and crucial world ranking points. His triumph moved him from 309th to approximately 180th in official rankings.

Now his PGA Tour debut at the Genesis Scottish Open validates everything. His Hero Indian Open victory directly earned him this coveted opportunity. Therefore, Chacarra achieved his childhood dream faster than anyone expected.

How LIV Golf’s OWGR Controversy Destroys Player Careers

The OWGR points controversy extends far beyond individual disappointments. Official rankings affect every aspect of professional golf careers. Specifically, higher world rankings translate to premium endorsement opportunities. Additionally, access to major championships depends heavily on ranking position.

Furthermore, Scottie Scheffler‘s $15 million Nike deal exemplifies how rankings drive financial success. Conversely, players without ranking points struggle to secure premium endorsements. Missing key tournaments costs players $500,000+ annually. Carlos Ortiz echoed similar frustrations about broken promises. “They definitely said that we were going to get them. We haven’t got them,” Ortiz stated about OWGR points.

Meanwhile, Greg Norman withdrew LIV’s ranking application in March 2024. Consequently, players realized their major championship dreams had vanished. The ranking system determines automatic entry to prestigious events, such as the Masters and U.S. Open.

Now Chacarra pursues his childhood dream of earning a PGA Tour card. His Hero Indian Open victory proves that talent transcends league politics. Will other young LIV players follow Chacarra’s bold example of choosing career development over guaranteed money?