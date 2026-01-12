After Brooks Koepka, Another Key Figure Cuts Ties With LIV Golf

LIV Golf has been going through quite a rough patch of late. Brooks Koepka caused ripples with his decision to exit the league and things have looked quite tumultuous ever since. Unfortunately for the Saudi-backed league, there is now another major setback for them to deal with. As it turns out, James Watson, who had been an integral part of the LIV Golf until now, has exited the league, leaving everyone in a state of shock.

“After four unforgettable years, l’ve made the decision to move on from my role at LIV Golf. What began as an ambitious idea in December 2021 became an opportunity to help build something genuinely new. Together, an extraordinary group of people created a broadcast operation that challenged convention – rethinking storytelling, production workflows, and how fans experience the game… I’m deeply grateful to the staff, crews, vendors, partners, and leadership who helped build something from scratch,” said Watson.

Watson had been associated with the league since its inception. Courtesy of his incredible production skills, the Watson-led team earned a lot of praise. Notably, the former production lead of LIV Golf introduced the unique concept of drone tracing in golf broadcasts. This technology, which was initially introduced back in October 2023, soon became popular and is now a common practice across sports.

Interestingly, the departure of Watson does not come as an abrupt decision. In recent news, it was revealed that EverWonder Studio will be overseeing the LIV’s production from now on. And as a result, Watson’s boss, Keith Hirshland, also announced his exit from the Saudi-backed league’s production team.

This is a developing story…