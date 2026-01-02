After Brooks Koepka, Another Pro Cuts All Ties With LIV Golf & Publicly Backs PGA Tour

For LIV Golf, uncertainty continues to mount. Just as it was reeling from the impact of Brooks Koepka‘s sudden exit, another familiar name has sparked speculation of a probable move back to the PGA Tour.

Former LIV golfer Pat Perez posted a photo on his Instagram earlier, featuring a PGA Tour cup. Naturally, the post has caught immediate attention, given Perez’s long-standing association with LIV. After he stopped playing for the league as a proud member of 4Aces GC for three seasons, Perez continued walking the fairways at LIV Golf tournaments in 2025 but with a microphone, providing insight and commentary as part of the broadcast team. Interestingly, this post comes right before Perez’s 50th birthday in March – the day he becomes eligible to compete in the Champions Tour.

While neither Koepka nor Perez has officially stated a confirmed return to the PGA Tour, the chances do tilt in favor. If these moves do end up materializing, LIV’s grip on some of its most recognizable names could be further risked.