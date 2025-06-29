After Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton Throws LIV Golf Under the Bus With Outburst During Dallas Event

LIV players have rolled into Dallas this week, and after just two rounds at Maridoe Golf Club, the drama’s already heating up! It all kicked off with two players withdrawing early in the week. Then came a surprise on the leaderboard, with Patrick Reed sitting at the top — a sight we haven’t seen in quite a while. Round one brought Brooks Koepka’s fiery outburst, and by round two, it was Tyrrell Hatton’s turn to let his temper boil over.

We are all aware of Koepka’s abysmal form of late. And any hope of a turnaround this week was lost when he decided to smash a tee-marker towards spectators after a bad drive on the first day. While he eventually withdrew after eight holes because he was feeling under the weather, his outburst didn’t go unnoticed, drawing heavy backlash. But if there’s one constant with LIV Golf, it’s that the drama always follows — and this time, the second day delivered more fireworks. Enter Tyrrell Hatton.

Hatton was brilliant in the opening round at Maridoe Golf Club, carding a 7-under to grab the early lead. But his momentum stalled on Day 2 with a 2-over round, dropping him four shots behind Patrick Reed, who sits atop the leaderboard at 9-under. But the moment that lit up social media came on the par-5 7th hole, where Hatton, after a solid drive down the fairway, went for the green in two, and things quickly unraveled from there.

Hatton stepped up to the 266-yard shot with confidence, opting for a fairway wood. He clearly believed it would get the job done, but it didn’t quite go as planned. The ball barely reached the front edge of the green, then trickled down a slope and straight toward the water. Frustrated, Hatton erupted: “Worst hole on the planet! That is F**KING BULLSH1T!” — a moment caught loud and clear on the mic for everyone to hear. Needless to say, fans had a field day with his fiery reaction.

Fans react to Tyrrell Hatton’s outcry on the course

While several fans could relate to Hatton’s situation and reached out with ‘been there, done that,’ some fans were displeased by his behavior. “Lol you hit it short into a bank and it’s somehow the holes fault? Layup next time,” a fan advised Hatton with a mocking tone. The fan added that instead of accepting his own mistake, Hatton blamed the hole, and he should probably work on his course management the next time.

Another fan added, “YOU CANT TEACH JUDGEMENT! Learn To Pick Your Shorts Correctly, Fade The Ball & Over Club. But He Was Probably Hitting His Driver.” The strong statement by the fan implied that Hatton made a bad strategic choice, and good judgment on the course comes naturally to players. The ability to make smart decisions, especially under pressure, is something a golfer either has or doesn’t. And clearly, Hatton’s decision implied that he bit more than he could chew.

But sometimes, no matter what choice golfers make, the outcome is never in their control. And sometimes, external factors play a role too. Another fan chimed in sarcastically, “Welcome to Liv courses.” While the entertainment factor is high, many viewers have complained that LIV courses are in poor condition, and even the tournament is poorly executed. Even in 2023, when it was hosted in Tulsa, there was a lot of backlash because parts of the course were in terrible condition.

“Hatton is known as a headcase on the course and has no fanbase in America; fans enjoy seeing him meltdown weekly like at the 17th hole at Oakmont at the US Open,” a fan reminded the rest of us of Tyrrell Hatton’s outburst at Oakmont, when his long drive on the 17th hole, found the thick rough by the greenside bunker. And we all are aware of how Oakmont’s rough test the mental strength of even the best players.

Hatton’s outburst also led some fans to believe that LIV players have been visibly frustrated in recent times. “I realize that these are just isolated clips that get posted on here, but it seems like no one is happy playing LIV? I don’t know,” a fan expressed, as the incident comes just a day after Koepka’s outburst. Even Dustin Johnson has been on a decline ever since he moved to the Saudi-backed tour. At this rate, LIV Golf is entertaining for all the wrong reasons.