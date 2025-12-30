After Bryson DeChambeau’s Ultimatum, LIV Golf Dealt Fresh World Rankings Blow

The long-running standoff between LIV Golf and the Official World Golf Ranking took another cautious step forward. In the recent past, LIV Golf has already been hit by some major back-to-back setbacks. And this time too, the consequences did not unfold in the way LIV supporters may have hoped. Just days after major champions Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau delivered bad news for LIV, the OWGR confirmed that a final decision on LIV’s ranking points remains out of reach.

In a recent update, the OWGR Governing Board acknowledged progress in its ongoing review of LIV Golf’s application. But, the authority has stopped short of offering any timeline or approval. They statement read, “The Governing Board of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) today provided an update to its review of the LIV Golf application and announced a change to how scheduled 54-hole events and Curtailed Events will be treated within the Ranking’s calculation.”

The statement was shared by the X handle of Flushing It Golf. The update further stated what the Chairman of the OWGR Governing Board, Trevor Immelman, has shared. Immelman has said, “Since the end of June, the Governing Board has endeavoured to thoroughly evaluate the LIV Golf application. We remain committed to the OWGR’s mission, which requires honouring the meritocracy woven into the professional game. As such, discussions have been regular and remain ongoing. To be clear, progress has been made, but there is no decision to share at this time. We will continue to work closely with LIV Golf as it continues to evolve to ensure its application is handled with fairness, integrity and consistency, as stated previously.”

Such a concerning update from the Official World Golf Ranking just reinforces the fact that LIV’s battle for legitimacy within golf’s traditional structures is far from over. Amid this, the OWGR also announced updates to how 54-hole and curtailed events will be treated in its calculations. While the Saudi-backed league has already aimed to upgrade their game play structure from 54-holes to the traditional 72, the past seemingly would still play a deciding factor.

This is a developing story…