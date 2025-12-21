After Calling Her Career ‘Selfish’, LPGA Star Details How Pregnancy Changed Everything

Georgia Hall’s hiatus might end sooner than you would have thought. After announcing her first pregnancy, two days ago, she looks forward to the place of her greatest victory, the Royal Lytham & St Annes, with a lot more support from the sidelines and a renewed perspective on life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It will bring a different purpose and perspective to my golf as a whole,” Hall told Golfweek. “[I’ve been] playing on Tour for over 10 years, just [thinking about] me, quite selfishly. Now, having a family will be nice, having a son to come and watch, and to see him there.”

Hall turned pro in 2014 and found success quickly. She earned her LET membership a year later after securing her first professional title on the LET Access Series. Her focus seemed unmatched as she continued to dominate the European Tour in 2017 and 2018, winning the Order of Merit both years. Her major victory at the AIG Women’s Open in 2018, at 22, was a highlight. Now, her mindset towards the game is changing. She wants to win with family by her side.

ADVERTISEMENT

She announced her engagement to Irish golfer Paul Dunne, who also caddied for her this July. Dunne famously led the 2015 Open Championship after 54 holes and eventually finished tied for 30th in his amateur year. But his best came when he won the 2017 British Masters by three strokes over Rory McIlroy.

This year, Hall last competed in the AIG Women’s Open, finishing 19th. She was pregnant at the time. Her season, overall, looked poor as she missed 6 cuts. Her highlight of the season was a T9 finish at the Honda LPGA Thailand. Hall finished in the top ten at the Thailand tournament. Her baby is due early in 2026, and she sets her eyes on a June ’26 return with her focus being the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Anne’s, where the championship returns in 2026 for its 50th edition. This place is special for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIG Women’s Open (@aigwomensopen) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Lytham & St Annes is a difficult course with over one hundred and seventy bunkers, but Georgia Hall loves the challenge. Back in 2018, Georgia showed incredible skill by not dropping a single shot for forty-eight holes. 22 at the time, she ended the opening round on five-under-par, just two strokes behind the leader, Minjee Lee. With her dad, Wayne, as her caddie, Hall needed a birdie on the final hole to get into the final group for Sunday. She won in her sixth appearance here, and since then, she has played the tournament every year. She’d love to at the Open with her family, supporting her.

This is a developing story..

ADVERTISEMENT