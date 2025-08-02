After Charley Hull Nearly Injured Minjee Lee, Major Champ Breaks Her Silence on Stressful Moment

The golf misses have had a great history. However, in the past, the balls that missed the fairway either ended up on the rough or the spectator’s side. But with the ongoing AIG Women’s Open, something unexpected happened, which almost left the professional injured. During the third round, Charley Hull swung hard from the tee, but the ball went way off. From the first angle, it seemed to be ending up in an awkward position, but it bounced just before Minjee Lee, who was teeing off from the 17th.

The horrifying incident left the golfer in shock, and now, after the round, she broke the silence about the once-in-a-lifetime encounter. The video of Hull’s shot was shared by NUCLR Golf instantly on X, showcasing how the ball went way off the course and ended up bouncing in front of Minjee Lee. The whizzing ball passed near the Australian, and the shocking reaction was caught on camera. The crowd gasped, but luckily, Lee was unharmed and focused.

During the post-round press conference, the moderator asked, “How about on 17 tee with that golf ball? Did you hear it coming, or did it first bounce before you noticed it was coming?” Sharing for which Minjee Lee said, “Yeah, I’m glad it bounced big because it flew straight over me. Some lady or man called out for a left, so I was like, oh, it’s not coming this way, but it came right over me. It was trying to take me out.”

Hearing the call from the crowd and the staff, it was unexpected for the ball to reach the 17th tee. Even in the history of golf, this is among the rarest of occasions. Despite the great lead from the English golfer, who was making a comeback after her health condition in the past events, the shot came unexpectedly. However, to capture the career Grand Slam and make history, Lee witnessed something that could never be forgotten. For others, it would have been a trauma, but Lee kept her composure and carried on with her great performance.

Minjee Lee is cruising through birdies despite the encounter.

The Australian professional has won three majors already, of which the most recent one came in 2025. She clinched the Women’s PGA Championship title to reach close to her career Grand Slam. Now, with the AIG Women’s Open, her strong attempt for the title found a life-threatening interruption on the 17th. However, despite that, she continued to cruise with a par to end the round.

Lee, with her first round, had a mix of birdies and bogeys to stay -2, but her form tumbled as she recorded four bogeys in the second round to score +4. But intending to clinch the Grand Slam, she focused on the comeback and did it with ease. The golfer in the first nine recorded two birdies and no bogeys. Even in the last nine, she recorded three birdies and just one bogey to close the round at 4 under 68.

Now, with a total of 2 under after three rounds, she is placed at T20 with just 8 strokes difference from the leader, Yamashita. Can she achieve the career Grand Slam? Well, time will tell that, but with her composure and form peaking, it will be interesting to see how she performs in the final round. What are your thoughts on Lee’s performance? Share with us in the comments below.