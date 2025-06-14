After Creating Mess, NBC Reporters Redeem Themselves with a Heartwarming Gesture at the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open is halfway through, with Sam Burns leading and J.J. Spaun in second. Fans are buzzing with excitement. During Round 1, there was almost a stampede at the Oakmont internal bridge, which fans had to cross to enter the course. It took them 30–40 minutes just to pass the bridge, as the second internal bridge was closed for some reason. What could have been a very exciting moment turned into a hassle for fans. They also had the option to watch the electric game from home, though it seems that experience turned out to be a mess, too.

NBC, the official broadcast channel for the USGA, seems to have disappointed people. Again! Do you remember how, during the 2024 U.S. Open, fans had a lot of problems with NBC and Peacock’s golf coverage? On moving day, the broadcast had serious technical issues. The audio from the course cut out because of problems with the AV truck. A big mess? Nothing new for NBC. And then at 2023 Open Championship, Brian Harman was dominating the field, but NBC chose to spotlight his waggle routine instead.

They posted a clip showing him wagging his club 12 times before a shot, and fans dragged him for it. All this just for a few more views? But that wasn’t the end of it. During the 2024 Cognizant Classic, NBC used an odd-even commentary setup, where analysts only covered certain holes. So when Jake Knapp blew his lead with a triple bogey on the 11th, no one was there to cover it. Fans were baffled, and NBC caught major heat for the mess. And now, with the same momentum, NBC has figured out a way to disappoint fans again at the 125th US Open.

During Round 1 of this year’s U.S. Open, viewers were frustrated by too many commercials, poor camera angles, and limited use of tracer technology. Most of the coverage relied on tower shots and tight close-ups, making it hard to follow the action on the course. It seems like they now do these mess-ups intentionally. But what have they done to cover up the mess so that they don’t lose viewership? They added a new face to the team, a good one too.

“The one and only Johnny Miller joins @DanHicksNBC in the booth on NBC at Oakmont—site of his U.S. Open win in 1973—to reminisce about his final-round 63 in 1973 and his 29 years calling golf in the NBC broadcast booth,” posted NBC Sports PR. A heartfelt gesture from NBC—they brought back legendary golfer and longtime broadcaster Johnny Miller for a special appearance. He famously won the 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont and later worked as NBC’s lead golf analyst. The post was a throwback to both his iconic win and broadcast legacy.

A great attempt at redemption by NBC. Well, whatever it is, it has melted the hearts of die-hard golf fans.

Fans have an overwhelming response to NBC’s new move

One fan commented, “That was surreal to see Johnny Miller and Dan Hicks again in the booth.” Johnny Miller was back in the booth with Dan Hicks for a special segment. The setting made it especially nostalgic—Oakmont was where Miller shot his iconic 63 to win the U.S. Open. “I wish that he were still in the booth,”another commented. Miller later spent 29 years broadcasting golf with his old-time pal Hicks.

One fan commented, “Kinda sad to see this reunion moment with Dan Hicks and his former TV partner and golf legend Johnny Miller because Miller visibly looks like he is slowing down quite a bit.” Miller is 76 years old, and it’s been over six years since he retired from commentary in 2019. During his return to the booth, fans noticed he appeared slower in speech and movement. One fan couldn’t help but remember Miller’s old times.

“Cool moment earlier with Johnny Miller back in the NBC booth. The best analyst of my lifetime. Classy sign-off from Dan Hicks going to break: ‘Johnny Miller, partner for life.’” Miller was famous for his sharp, unfiltered commentary style—never afraid to criticize poor shots or offer honest takes. That bold approach made him one of the most respected and talked-about analysts in golf broadcasting.

And a few fans seemed frustrated not only with NBC but with Hicks too. “Bring him back so I don’t have to mute the TV while Hicks plugs every product on earth and spews unnecessary trivia—beginning to sound a lot like Nantz, but that’s why it’s muted.” The fan was frustrated with Hicks for overloading the broadcast with sponsor mentions and trivia, something Miller was known to avoid, and that’s what made his past commentary feel more focused and authentic.

Whatever the reason behind this move—whether it was to make up for broadcast missteps or simply to honor a legend—it’s clearly working. Fans are getting emotional, reconnecting with golf’s golden moments, and the nostalgia is definitely playing in NBC’s favor.