After Cutting Ties With LIV Golf, Major Winner Is Set for an Unexpected Return

A major champion many thought had slipped quietly into the background is about to resurface. After a turbulent split with LIV Golf and months away from the spotlight, Henrik Stenson is lining up a low-key return. His return is tied to a major milestone, but it won’t be where fans have usually seen him.

“Henrik Stenson will be back competing again soon after his relegation from LIV Golf last year. He turns 50 in April so will be eligible for a debut on the senior circuit. Looks like one of his first starts will be in paradise…” Ben Parsons of Today’s Golfer wrote in an X post.

Henrik Stenson, the 2016 Open Champion at Royal Troon, was relegated from LIV Golf in 2025. He finished the season 49th in the individual standings. Although he was the co-captain of Majesticks GC alongside Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, LIV’s changed rules applied relegation to captains, too.

This prompted his return to the DP World Tour. Before resigning his membership, he had accumulated around £1 million in fines, which he cleared to regain full DP World Tour membership. He holds Category 11A status for 2026 events, and there are always chances of sponsor invites.

However, reports claim that he would ditch both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour to begin his journey on the senior circuit. The Swedish professional is turning 50 on April 5, 2026. This makes him eligible to play on the PGA Tour of Champions starting in April 2026.

Henrik Stenson has already confirmed his entry at the 2026 Senior PGA Championship, his first over-50s major. The Concession Golf Club in Florida hosts the event from April 16 to April 19, 2026. After that, Today’s Golfer reports that he could plan a Legends Tour debut at Barbados Legends. Hosted by Ian Woosnam at Apes Hill, the event is scheduled for late April. Further senior majors include the ISPS Handa Senior Open (July 23-26, 2026) at Gleneagles.

While there are endless options, the major champion has not announced his schedule except for the Senior PGA Championship. And he is looking in good shape for it, both physically and mentally.

“I saw him [Henrik Stenson] a couple nights ago at my birthday, he looked in good spirits,” Ian Poulter said. “He looks to be doing well. I don’t know how much involvement he’s going to have with the team but Lee [Westwood] and I are firmly captains and very proud to push this team forward.”

The 6x PGA Tour winner was co-captaining Majestics GC with Westwood and Poulter. Now, the team has only two captains: Laurie Canter and Sam Horsfield.

While the focus now is on what comes next, the road to this point was anything but smooth. Stenson’s exit from LIV Golf followed a season that tested both his game and his patience, and he never tried to sugarcoat how things played out.

Stenson reflects on difficult 2025 LIV Golf campaign

After a frustrating 2025 season on LIV Golf, Henrik Stenson spoke about his struggles in an exclusive interview with bunkered.co.uk. Finishing 49th in the season-long standings, the Swede said that setbacks are unavoidable, even for players with decorated resumes.

“Over the course of a career, you’re going to have good years, you’re going to have bad years,” Stenson said following the conclusion of the season. “It’s part of professional sports. You’re going to have disappointment. You’re going to have good times.”

Stenson also took responsibility for his position within Majesticks GC, admitting he failed to deliver when it mattered most. The Open Championship 2016 winner acknowledged that he had the worst season on the team and is therefore in the worst position. However, he needs to deal with it and move forward.

Those remarks offered a rare glimpse into Stenson’s mindset during a turbulent stretch, one that closed the LIV chapter of his career and quietly set the stage for the next phase that can now unfold with the PGA Tour of Champions.