After Dark History, LPGA Major Champ Shares 4-Word Update for $3M Battle

Sometimes you don’t realize how badly someone’s struggling until they show a glimpse of joy. Danielle Kang’s Instagram story on Thursday wasn’t just about golf—it was about hope returning after a brutal start to the year. The former world No. 2 has made just four cuts in nine events this season. She’s earned only $10,700 and sits 157th in the CME Globe rankings. That’s a far sight from the golfer we saw win the PGA Championship back in 2017. Remember when she climbed to second place in world rankings, going beyond even Nelly Korda? Well, she’s fallen into troubled times recently. However, Thursday brought something different at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Kang shared an Instagram story that caught attention across the golf world. The video showed her putting stroke working beautifully on the 13th hole. She rolled in a birdie on the tricky par-3. Most importantly, her caption radiated genuine optimism for the first time in months.

This positive update carries tremendous weight given Kang’s recent struggles. She shot 71 (-1) in Thursday’s opening round at Blythefield Country Club. The score placed her T83 in the $3 million event. Nevertheless, her social media post told a more important story than any leaderboard position could.

The putting video showed smooth tempo and confident reads. Her “I only hear positives :)” caption stood out because Kang has been notably quiet on social media recently. She’s rarely posted about her rounds this season. Thursday’s optimistic message broke that pattern completely.

Furthermore, this shift came after months of documented struggles. Kang has battled relentless health issues since her 2022 spinal tumor diagnosis. The surgery and recovery completely derailed her career trajectory. She has missed multiple cuts this season and withdrawn from events due to an ongoing illness. The physical toll has been immense, requiring longer warm-ups and a shortened tournament schedule.

Talking about her comeback a few years ago, she said, “I took some time to properly rehab and address the issue that I’ve been playing through, and of course I never want to be away from the LPGA Tour. As anyone who knows me knows, I’m a competitor. I’m always out here no matter what happens. However, this was the best thing to do physically and mentally for me. I’m super thankful for my medical team and everybody that worked with me in Vegas, that guided me through it, especially my family and friends. It’s been a tough few months.”

During these challenging times, support has surrounded her from unexpected places. Lydia Ko recently referred to Kang as her “sister” and offered heartfelt assistance. Ko’s gesture highlighted the LPGA community’s incredible solidarity. This sisterhood has provided crucial emotional strength during Kang’s most difficult moments, proving that golf’s biggest names genuinely care about their peers’ well-being beyond competition.

With this foundation of support, Thursday’s positive moment gains even more significance as Kang continues her journey back.

Danielle Kang’s Championship Pedigree Shows Comeback Potential

Thursday’s positive energy reminded everyone why Kang had previously reached the summit of golf. Her championship resume proves she possesses the proven talent to return to elite form soon. These aren’t just empty hopes. These are realistic expectations based on documented excellence.

Specifically, Kang captured six LPGA victories between 2017 and 2022. Her breakthrough came at the 2017 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She defeated Brooke Henderson by one stroke for her maiden major. Remarkably, her first LPGA win was a major championship under ultimate pressure.

Moreover, 2020 showcased her peak dominance perfectly. Kang won back-to-back events after the COVID-19 restart. She claimed the LPGA Drive On Championship and the Marathon Classic in consecutive weeks. Her consistency during those golden years was equally impressive. Kang defended her Buick LPGA Shanghai title successfully in both 2018 and 2019. She represented Team USA in multiple Solheim Cups with distinction. Her clutch performances under pressure became her defining characteristic.

Therefore, Thursday’s birdie and positive Instagram post shouldn’t be dismissed lightly. The putting video revealed glimpses of her former precision returning gradually. Her optimistic tone suggested renewed confidence finally emerging after months of darkness.

The 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic continues this weekend with massive implications for Kang’s season. She needs strong rounds to make the cut and rebuild crucial momentum. However, Thursday’s genuine positivity proves she’s still fighting with a champion’s heart. Major winners don’t stay down forever.