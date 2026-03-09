After ‘Hard’ Split, PGA Tour Champion Reunites With Longtime Caddie Ahead of The Players

In recent times, Joel Dahmen has been battling for opportunities to rebuild momentum on the PGA Tour. However, his path back into a marquee event took a surprising turn at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. While his future dealt with uncertainty, Dahmen managed to secure the final spot in the 72-man field at Bay Hill. And now, as his name appears in the field for the 2026 Players Championship, he is looking to have a familiar face beside him when he tees up at TPC Sawgrass.

“Joel Dahmen and Geno Bonnalie will be reunited for one week only at the Players Championship. Geno will loop for Joel this week, who has had a bit of a rotating cast of characters on the bag. Geno is working full-time for Isaiah Salinda, who didn’t qualify for the Players,” reported golf insider Dan Rapaport, using his X handle.

Although it’s only for a week, Dahmen is joining hands with his longtime caddie, Geno Bonnalie, for the first time since their difficult split. Previously, the greens have seen their partnership in several PGA Tour events. They split up in July 2025. The decision was particularly guided by Joel’s back-to-back poor performance and a need to take personal accountability for his game.

Following their separation, Dahmen was left navigating tournaments with a rotating group of caddies. In the meantime, Bonnalie moved into a full-time role with Isaiah Salinda. But circumstances at TPC Sawgrass created a brief window for the duo to reconnect. As Salinda did not qualify for the Players Championship, Bonnalie is back to become Dahmen’s bagman in the PGA Tour’s flagship event.

Despite limited sponsor exemptions and fewer available spots under the Tour’s tighter eligibility structure, he got the chance to benefit from a late entry in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

At the end of the 2025 season, he unfortunately missed the cut in the final event and returned home to Arizona to spend time with his newborn son. But he had been questioning what his Tour future might look like. More so because he secured only two top-10 finishes that season. Adding to that, he concluded the season by finishing 122nd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Now, after he has secured the entry to the marquee event of the year alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational, questions around whether he would be able to make the best of his opportunity keep the golf community reeling.

Although the last season turned out to be upsetting for the 38-year-old American golfer, he has been gearing up in 2026. Dahmen finished seventh at Torrey Pines and followed it with a ninth-place finish at the Cognizant Classic.

Joel Dahmen cherishes surprise chance to compete with golf’s biggest names

After an upsetting stint in the greens, results might prove crucial in earning him the required opportunities. And those finishes helped him climb just enough to claim the final place in the $20 million signature event.

After securing a spot in the field of Bay Hill, Dahmen stated, “It’s nice to hang out with the big kids this week. I could not see myself here.”

Imago PGA, Golf Herren 2018: Quicken Loans National JUN 30 JUNE 30, 2018 – Joel Dahmen USA0 tees off at the par three third hole during the third round at the 2018 Quicken Loans National at the Tournament Players Club in Potomac MD. Potomac Maryland U.S. EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20180630_zaf_cjm_046.jpg JohnxMiddlebrookx csmphototwo405411

“I thought it was the first time in a long time that there were a lot of unknowns in my career. I didn’t know what starts I was going to play, didn’t know if I would play some Korn Ferry Tour this year. I hoped for some sponsor invites as well and those things. But it was just so up in the air,” he further added.

He added how he realized that all the stars on the tour hold value. Dahmen feels that each of them is really important, and when one starts playing 25-plus events, then they can play six or seven in a row at times and just become “Groundhog Day”. So at the moment he is looking forward to remaining more disciplined and keep on practicing and hit balls to keep up his momentum in the fairways.