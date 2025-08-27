After Hitting New Lows, Dustin Johnson to Attempt What He Hasn’t Done in Last 13 Years

When Dustin Johnson joined LIV, he thought he would be playing just as sharp as he had been as he had been at that time. He peaked during 2020, with the Masters, the TOUR Championship, and the NORTHERN TRUST in his bag. But when he signed the Saudi-backed league, it sent shockwaves through the PGA Tour. “For me, it was playing less, making more money. Pretty simple,“ he shared. But that rush didn’t last long. The dip after that has left him looking for a reset.

Johnson is set to return to the DP World Tour, playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The last time he played the event was in 2012, where he missed the cut. This year will mark his third appearance, 13 years later! Last year, he skipped the tournament despite some of his close friends like Patrick Reed participating.

After struggling for more than a year at LIV, it is not surprising that DJ is looking for a place to get some rhythm. The last win he saw on the course was back in 2024 at LIV Golf Las Vegas. But after that?

He failed to secure a top-five finish in the subsequent 12 LIV events and finished outside the Top 20 in 7 of those starts. This season again was marked by inconsistency, heightened by a rib injury during LIV Golf Hong Kong. As shared by him, it affected his ability to turn his head to the right during his follow-through. Eventually, he finished last in the event. The only decent performance this year?

It was a T5 finish in Singapore and a third-place finish in Indianapolis. So it only makes sense for him to play at Alfred Dunhill.

For a player like Dustin Johnson, taking part in a DPWT event offers multiple advantages.

These tournaments are sanctioned for OWGR points, something he cannot get as of now, no matter how many LIV events he plays. Once he racks up these points, he will be able to maintain a high global standing and ensure access to the majors. This year, he missed the cuts in all the majors except at The Open Championship, where he was tied for 23rd.

Beyond rankings, the DPWT provides varied challenges in terms of course and formats, which can help Johnson stay sharp, something he really needs. Add to that the fact that, by his own words, DJ might not be planning to stay on the course for long.

“I think I’ve got another six years in me. I can grind for another six years. And then I’m going fishing,” he had shared recently.

Overall, it is striking to see someone like Dustin Johnson struggling to maintain his footing in the game. He once admitted that in his early years of success, he got a little complacent, taking things a bit “easy” and becoming “lazy.” It is unclear if the same is happening now. But the hope is that whatever time he has left, he can regain at least some of the brilliance that made him a dominant force.

That said, despite the setbacks, Johnson himself insists he’s not performing all that badly – there’s still a lot of game left in him.

Dustin Johnson unbothered while navigating his form

Earlier, in June, Dustin Johnson was asked whether he felt his game had slipped since joining LIV Golf. He acknowledged the unpredictable nature of golf but pushed back against the idea of decline.

“I don’t feel like I’ve slipped any. My scores haven’t reflected, but it is a really fine line.” In fact, he kept this demeanor the subsequent month as well.

When asked in August about the possibility of his streak of winning tournaments every year since 2015 coming to an end, Dustin Johnson sounded unbothered.

“I mean, I probably wouldn’t have thought about it until you just asked me. Obviously, I’ve got two chances here [LIV Chicago], this week and next week, so we’ll see what happens. I’m playing a few more events in the fall, so the year is not over yet.”

Johnson finished tied 25th in Chicago with a score of 1-under par. A few weeks ago, his team, 4Aces GC, participated in the LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan, where they finished 7th. Johnson himself contributed a score of 65 (-5) in the final round.

So, having said all that, do you think DJ’s form is not up to the mark or are you unbothered, too?