After Jon Rahm’s Defiant Act Against $3M Fine, Tommy Fleetwood Makes DP World Tour Stance Very Clear

The DP World Tour’s schedule is in its International Swing. Golf professionals around the globe are gathered in Dubai to compete in one of the biggest events on the Tour, the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic. While many elites will be at the Emirates Golf Club, the sport’s power struggle is playing out far from the fairways. Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, and many other big names are pushing back against the DP World Tour. However, as one of the most familiar figures on the DP World Tour, Tommy Fleetwood is stepping forward with a clear commitment and support.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think you have chances from other tours to qualify for the DP World Tour or co-sanction events and play this tour. And I think you have the Top 10 cards, or the Top 10 on the DP World Tour at the end of the year can go and play the PGA TOUR. You see at both ends, there’s tours that feed into this tour, and I think this tour has players that can then go to the PGA TOUR,” Tommy Fleetwood said in support of the organization at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 media press conference.

“And I think this tour is amazing. I wouldn’t say it’s middle ground. I have kids that are striving to make it in the game. I dreamt all my life as a junior to make it on the DP World Tour and be a winner here. I think it’s where so many of us have dreamt of playing all our lives. I think it gives opportunities from people all over the world to qualify for this tour, and I also think this tour is a big part in people chasing their dreams elsewhere, as well,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tommy Fleetwood ENG on the 18th during the first playoff hole after the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Yas Links Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 09/11/2025 Picture: Fran Caffrey Golffile All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Fran Caffrey Copyright: xFranxCaffreyx *EDI*

As Tommy Fleetwood noted, the DP World Tour allows access to top performers from six partner tours. This includes the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Sunshine Tour, the Japan Golf Tour, the Korean Golf Tour Associations, the China Golf Association, and the HotelPlanner Tour. All these golfers qualify through Category 17. The top 10 on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings then get a PGA Tour card for the following year.

This opens a pathway for those dreaming to play not only on the DP World Tour but also on the PGA Tour. Unlike its European counterpart, the PGA Tour usually allows only American golfers to earn an exempt card through the Korn Ferry Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the DP World Tour’s importance in golf’s global expansion, many professionals oppose the board’s decision-making. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are both against the fines that have been imposed on them. Rahm refuses to pay approximately $3 million in accumulated DPWT fines, arguing the LIV events don’t conflict with his schedule. Previously, he estimated annual penalties at $1-1.5 million on Golf’s Subpar podcast and expressed no intent to settle, while criticizing similar actions by the PGA Tour. His appeal has frozen his suspension.

Several other LIV golfers have criticized the DP World Tour. Days after joining LIV Golf’s 4Aces GC, Thomas Detry questioned the DPWT’s fine structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I don’t really see why they should fine me,” the Belgian golfer said.

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open winner highlighted inconsistencies in fine enforcement. He said that while Rahm and Hatton don’t have to pay fines because of the appeal, he faces penalties worth £100,000-per-event.

The same goes for Adrian Meronk, who called the DPWT fines “absurd.” In a conversation with Bunkered.co.uk, the Polish golfer expressed hope for penalty-free dual tour play. Sergio Garcia also has similar thoughts, and his criticism was the most explosive.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 2022 BMW International Open, the Spaniard reportedly shouted, “This Tour is s***, you’re all f****d, should have taken the Saudi money.”

He even resigned from the DP World Tour in 2023 and reapplied in late 2024.

At the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic press conference, Fleetwood also said he doesn’t want to join LIV Golf because he believes the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour are the best organizations for him to be his best self. However, of late, he has been struggling with his performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tommy Fleetwood admits struggle at Dubai Invitational

The Englishman won the Dubai Invitational in 2024. He carded rounds of 66-69-63-67 to edge past Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence with a score of 19 under par. But at the very same event in 2026, the former champion shot his career-worst round of 78.

Fleetwood struggled from the very first round. While he managed five birdies, he also hit a bogey and a double bogey. However, it got worse for the 2025 Ryder Cup player in the second round as he failed to score a birdie. To make it worse, he hit five bogeys and a double bogey, ending with a +7 78. After the round, the Englishman admitted struggling at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I scored the absolute worst, and everything I could do wrong, I did wrong, but I wasn’t terrible, if you know what I mean. It was an accumulation of doing everything wrong at the same time,” the Englishman said at a media press conference.

Soon after his career-worst, the 2025 DP World India Championship winner rebounded with a 66 in Round 3. Notably, Tommy Fleetwood has the skills to turn the tables quickly and get back into top shape. He had a breakout year in 2025, with a PGA Tour win and a DP World Tour win. He also had good finishes at many other events, including the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

As debates over fines and tour loyalty continue, the Dubai Desert Classic stands as a rare meeting point for golf’s divided ranks. Whether Tommy Fleetwood’s faith in the DP World Tour shapes a wider shift remains to be seen.