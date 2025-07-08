After Jordan Spieth, Another Injured PGA Tour Star Sets Return Date Amid Health Concerns

Every golfer knows that sinking feeling when your body betrays you at the worst moment. Jordan Spieth recently experienced this exact scenario at the Travelers Championship in June. His neck and upper back suddenly locked up during warm-up. Consequently, he withdrew after just 12 holes. This marked his first-ever withdrawal in 297 PGA Tour starts. The three-time major champion described the frustrating experience in detail.

“Everything was great in my gym session… and then my right scapula just kind of locked — like tightened midway through the warmup,” he explained. Additionally, the injury spread to both sides of his neck. Spieth admitted feeling lost about the situation. “I’ve never withdrawn from an event ever anywhere at any level, so I didn’t really know what to do,” he revealed about his recovery process. Spieth is also missing out on the Genesis Scottish Open to recover and welcome his third child.

However, Spieth bounced back quickly from the setback. Last Monday, he confirmed his participation in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. “I’m good, it was a weird neck spasm thing that just came up… I’ve been back to full strength getting ready for The Open Championship… I have no restrictions which is great,” he declared confidently. Sahith Theegala now finds himself following Spieth’s exact footsteps.

Theegala has battled neck issues since May’s Truist Championship. Initially, he shot 8-over 78 in the third round before withdrawing. Subsequently, the injury forced him to sit out of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. The situation worsened in June when doctors advised extended rest while he received treatment. Memorial was his last appearance, where he missed the cut. More significantly, the neck problems cost him the US Open at Oakmont. Now, Theegala plans to return.

Theegala is all set to return to the competitive scene for The Open Championship. Reports confirm his intention to play at Royal Portrush from July 17-20. Similarly to Spieth, he’s choosing to push through potential discomfort for golf’s oldest major.

Beyond the injury concerns, Theegala has struggled significantly this season.

Sahith Theegala’s Struggles Continue Throughout 2025 Season

The golfer has managed only two top-25 finishes in 15 starts. Moreover, his best result remains a T-17 at the Genesis Invitational. Currently ranked 31st in the world, he’s earned just $221,163 in prize money. This disappointing performance contrasts sharply with his stellar 2024 campaign. Previously, he finished third in the FedEx Cup standings with nine top-10s. Additionally, he recorded two runner-up finishes at prestigious events: The Sentry and RBC Heritage.

Nevertheless, both players remain determined to compete at Royal Portrush. Their decisions highlight the immense pressure surrounding major championships. The Open Championship represents golf’s ultimate test on links courses. Ultimately, this major offers both golfers a chance for redemption and career-defining moments.