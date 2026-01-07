After Key Executive’s Sudden Exit, LPGA Faces Eye-Opening Media Shift

Just as the LPGA charts an ambitious new course for its media future, it has lost the 15-year veteran, Brian Carroll, who was steering the ship. The latest departure leaves a major void in its media strategy as it navigates the crucial growth phase.

“We are deeply grateful for Brian’s 15 years of leadership and service to the LPGA and wish him all the best in his next chapter,” said the LPGA’s spokesperson. “The EVP of Production and Content role will not be replaced, and interim leadership is in place to ensure continuity. As we move forward, we will continue to assess our organizational needs and how best to resource them in support of the LPGA’s continued momentum.”

Carroll oversaw a team of more than a dozen employees, including the social media team. He assumed the VP role in 2022. Mike Whan, the LPGA’s former commissioner, hired Carroll in 2010. Before this, he worked as the director of broadcasting and programming in the PGA Tour. Now, for his next chapter, Carroll will take up a new role as an instructor and executive in residence at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, this semester.

For other leadership changes, Kessler hired Monica Fee, formerly of LIV, as the new Chief of Sales and Partnerships Officer, after Nicole Metzger quit from the role. Fee officially started on January 5. The Tour has yet to announce a new Chief Marketing Officer after Matt Chmura resigned, effective May 23, 2025, to pursue other opportunities. Chmura was hired by former LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan.

Despite the movements, the LPGA Tour is focusing on growth.

Kessler recently announced a partnership with U-Next in Japan. This is the largest streaming deal that the league has pulled off internationally. The Tour joined hands with the Eclat Media Group. For the uninitiated, SPOTV, a popular product of the group, has been the top-grossing sports channel in South Korea for six years straight. The LPGA has also extended its welcoming arms towards Golf Saudi.

LPGA finalizes Saudi-backed Las Vegas event under Craig Kessler’s leadership

While the PGA Tour had rejected such an offer years ago, the LPGA Tour decided to join hands with the Saudis for the Aramco Championship. An estimated purse of $4 million has been fixed for the event, which would make it one of the most expensive tournaments alongside women’s majors.

The event will happen at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. More details will be revealed soon, in April 2026. Such a plan has long been in discussion, and the administration of Golf Saudi/PIF has been in discussion with the LPGA commissioners before.

“The Aramco Championship, part of the PIF Global Series, at Shadow Creek reflects exactly where we’re headed in building the global schedule for our tour,” Kessler said. “[It] can help strengthen the women’s game on a global scale and elevate opportunities for our athletes.”

Dan Rapaport shared his take on the matter, too, saying that the LPGA Tour does not have the same leeway to turn down money like the PGA Tour.

Now, with just a few months to go before the event unfolds, golf enthusiasts will just wait to witness how the new women’s golf tournament pans out.