After Losing $476,000, Ted Scott Returns to Scottie Scheffler’s Bag for TOUR Championship

Scottie Scheffler and his regular bagman, Ted Scott, had valid reasons for the latter missing out on the first two PGA Tour playoffs. It was a “private family matter,” the report stated, yet this absence didn’t come without some… drawbacks. Drawbacks like Scott missing out on at least $476,000 – 10% of his caddie’s share from Scheffler’s earnings from a T3 at St. Jude ($1,160,000) and from winning the BMW Championship ($3,600,000).

However, as the recent report states, Scott is looking to change that at the 2025 TOUR Championship. According to PGA Tour writer Paul Hodowanic, Scott is set to make his grand comeback season finale at East Lake. Mentioning the same, Hodowanic writes, “News: Ted Scott will be back on the bag for Scottie Scheffler this week at the TOUR Championship. Scott missed the BMW Championship as he dealt with a personal matter.”

This is big news, even without a statement from Scheffler himself. Scott and Scottie Scheffler have had an unstoppable run since pairing up in 2021 with a “childish” financial deal. Scott was Scheffler’s caddie for all 17 PGA Tour wins (and four majors) before Sunday’s $3.6 million Caves Valley win. Scott also helped Scheffler grab Olympic gold in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

On the other hand, Scheffler’s No. 1 heading into this week, aiming to defend his FedEx Cup title in Atlanta – but this time without starting strokes. Scott was also missing for the Saturday round at the 2024 PGA Championship, a day when another of Scheffler’s friends, Brad Payne, took the responsibility into his hands.

Regardless, Scheffler is always ready to defend Scott if the time demands. Ahead of the 2025 BMW Championship, he defended Scott’s absence, saying, “Ted is at home with his family, and he’s where he’s supposed to be. We’re praying for them, and his family is doing all right.” No doubt Scheffler’s stoked to have his buddy back on the bag this week, even after crushing it in the first two playoffs without him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another week, and another of Scottie Scheffler’s records

Scottie Scheffler pulled off an insane finish to grab the 2025 BMW Championship on Sunday, chipping in from 82 feet for birdie on the 17th to beat Robert MacIntyre by two shots. That win marked Scheffler’s fifth PGA Tour title of the season, a crazy feat that puts him in rarefied air. He’s the first player since Tiger Woods (2006-07) to win at least five times in back-to-back years. Scheffler rallied from four shots back to card a 67 (-3) at Caves Valley for a 15-under total.

In PGA Tour history, only two guys have won five events in consecutive years, and that’s a mind-blowing stat. Sure, Tiger Woods had some wild years back in the day, and Scheffler’s still got catching up to do to match those.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With two Masters wins already and this season’s The Open and PGA Championship titles on his resume, Scheffler’s the heavy favorite to defend his FedEx Cup crown this week in Atlanta.

At the first playoff, he pulled something historic as well. Scheffler tied a 52-year-old record with a top-3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He’s finished top-8 in his last 12 TOUR starts. The last guy to pull that off? Tom Weiskopf. 52 years ago. Not shocking considering Scheffler’s been unstoppable. Since Rory McIlroy’s Masters win in April, nobody’s matched Scheffler’s consistency. At just 29, his numbers are beautiful: 4 wins (2 majors), 9 top-5s, 14 top-10s, 17 top-25s, and zero missed cuts in 17 events.