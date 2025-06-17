After Losing Millions, Ben Griffin Fires 4-Word Warning as U.S. Open Pushes Him to the Edge

Three years ago, Ben Griffin wasn’t even on the Tour. He was selling mortgages. And now he’s on fire, chasing big wins, and even staring down Scottie Scheffler, saying, “No. 1 can be beaten.” There is no doubt that he has solid form, and his confidence is sky-high. He came close to winning the U.S. Open this year. Moreover, he was holding the T2 position till Round 2, and was way ahead of Scheffler, who was just sitting at T23. “I would say my mindset is definitely on winning.” He had a clear goal, winning the U.S. Open, but then, what went wrong?

In the first round, he made three birdies and carded a 69. In the second, he added two more birdies and shot 71, still holding the lead. But it didn’t last. The third round brought trouble—five bogeys and a double bogey dropped him to a 74. Even so, he held onto the lead going into Sunday. In the final round, he made four birdies, but on a course like Oakmont, that just wasn’t enough. He couldn’t close it out, missing the win and $4.3 million—but still finished strong, tying for 10th.

Coming so close to his dream of winning the U.S. Open made the loss tough to watch. But if you know Griffin, you know he’s not one to stay silent. After the tournament, he posted on Instagram: “The toughest test in golf held its ground. A few too many 3-putts cost me the tournament…” His approach shots gave him chances, but Oakmont’s brutal greens turned those into heartbreak. “But it feels great to further validate some hard work. Thank you to the staff, volunteers, and fans for providing an amazing experience at my first U.S. Open.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Griffin (@bengriffingolf) Expand Post

AD

Griffin knew this run wasn’t a fluke—it was the result of relentless grinding. And by acknowledging the staff and fans, he soaked in a moment most golfers only dream of. Coming this close to a U.S. Open title is not for the faint-hearted. And beyond the heartbreak, Griffin left the golf world with a four-word warning.

“I’ll be back 😎🇺🇸” were the last 4 words in his caption. It wasn’t just a casual flex. Rather, it came right after proving he could hang with the game’s top golfers. During his first 2 rounds at the US Open, he made a bold statement: “I feel like I am one of the top few golfers in the world.” He told the media his physical and mental form is at its best, and he knows he is one of the players to look out for. But this isn’t the first time he’s made a bold statement. He’s currently making headlines for his fiery desire to take down Scottie Scheffler.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bold words, big game: Ben Griffin’s turning heads

“I am excited to take down Scottie. After Memorial, I was so disappointed in finishing second… if I go back two years, like I mean, it’d be the greatest thing.” That quote came right after Griffin narrowly missed a win at the Memorial, where he finished second behind Scheffler. The frustration wasn’t just about losing, it was about knowing he was right there. For Griffin, beating Scheffler isn’t just personal motivation; it’s a marker of how far he’s come. And all the little bold statements he has been making, his performance has backed that up.

Ben Griffin won at the Charles Schwab Challenge, coming first and beating Scottie. He has beaten him once; might as well do it again. He scored a position of T2 in the RBC Canadian and T8 in the PGA Championship. His form is solid, and now, all he desires is to be in the top 5.

After the RBC Canadian, Griffin reflected on the gap that formed during his break from the game, saying, “I played so much growing up with Scottie Scheffler, Collin, Sam Burns… they’re having a ton of success.” While those peers climbed the ranks, Griffin was off Tour, feeling left behind. Now back in form, his focus is clear; he’s not just chasing wins, he’s working to rejoin the group he once grew up competing with, proving he belongs in that same elite circle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With momentum on his side and eyes set on redemption, all roads now lead to the Travelers Championship. The stage is set, and if there’s one player ready to challenge Scottie Scheffler head-on, it’s Ben Griffin. Let’s see if this time, he finishes what he started.