After Meeting Scottie Scheffler, The Office’s David Wallace Gets Honest About His Behavior Following Tiger-esque Win

Scottie Scheffler just accomplished something only one other player has done at the Memorial Tournament. Tiger Woods was the last to win back-to-back titles at Muirfield Village from 1999 to 2001. Now, Scheffler joins that exclusive club after defending his 2024 Memorial championship with another dominant performance in 2025. The achievement marked his 16th PGA Tour victory and third win of the season. However, it was the reaction from an unexpected source that perfectly captured why this Tiger-esque accomplishment resonates beyond golf.

Andy Buckley stepped off our screens as David Wallace from The Office. Now he’s watching Scottie Scheffler dominate professional golf like few players before him. Their friendship began through Scheffler’s obsession with Scranton’s paper company. Recently, following Scheffler’s historic Memorial feat, Buckley got refreshingly honest about what the World No. 1 is really like.

Buckley noticed Scheffler’s genuine fandom after that Masters victory. Consequently, Ted Scott made an unusual request. Scheffler’s caddie asked Buckley to create a personalized video. The video needed inside Office jokes for his boss. Buckley delivered brilliantly. The resulting video became gold for any superfan. Moreover, Buckley concluded with a perfect assessment. He declared Scheffler possessed “Dunder Mifflin material” qualities. This wasn’t celebrity small talk. Instead, it was genuine character recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their first meeting followed shortly after. On June 8, 2022, they came together at St. George’s Golf Club. The RBC Canadian Open provided the perfect backdrop. “So this is the first time I met Andy in person,” Scheffler explained. “I guess we’ll call him David Wallace for the show.”

Buckley didn’t just show up for photos. He walked practice round holes with Scheffler. Additionally, he brought authentic Dunder Mifflin merchandise. “Yeah, he gave us some Dunder Mifflin swag, too,” Scheffler confirmed excitedly. The gesture demonstrated genuine friendship rather than a mere celebrity interaction.

This friendship recently gained attention through SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. Buckley reflected on his unique relationship with the champion. His assessment was simple yet profound. “Couldn’t be a better guy…and knows every episode, knows every reference,” Wallace declared. The endorsement carries weight from someone who portrayed corporate leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Scottie Scheffler’s celebrity connections reshape professional golf

Buckley’s friendship represents a growing trend in professional golf. Celebrities now engage more frequently with Tour professionals beyond traditional endorsements. Scheffler leads this movement through his enthusiasm for pop culture. He converted his wife from an Office skeptic to a superfan. Additionally, his 2024 “PGA Tour Dundies” ceremony drew inspiration from Michael Scott’s award show energy.

The ceremony featured Scheffler presenting awards, such as “Whitest Sneakers,” to Keith Mitchell. Xander Schauffele received the “Fine Work Award.” These moments showcased his profound knowledge and strong player relationships. The event drew significant social media engagement from both golf and entertainment audiences. Furthermore, it demonstrated how players can expand their appeal by sharing common cultural interests.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This trend reflects the changing approaches to athlete branding across professional sports. Players increasingly share personal interests rather than maintaining corporate personas. Scheffler’s Office references during press conferences feel natural to audiences. His SiriusXM appearances discussing the show generate additional media coverage. These crossover moments help golf reach younger demographics who discovered The Office through streaming platforms.

David Wallace’s five-word assessment perfectly captures why these celebrity-athlete connections resonate with fans. “Couldn’t be a better guy” reflects genuine character observation rather than promotional messaging. The Scheffler-Buckley friendship exemplifies how shared entertainment interests can foster enduring professional relationships that benefit both golf and popular culture.