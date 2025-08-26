After Multiple Complaints, 1x LPGA Star Takes Action to Elevate Player Experience At FM Championship

As the LPGA tour continues to push for better opportunities and treatment for its players, one event in Massachusetts is turning heads with its bold moves. From elevated player perks to a record-setting purse, the FM Championship is stepping up in a big way. But how did this all come together, and who played a key role in sparking the change?

Quickly rising to the headlines, the FM Championship in Massachusetts has become a standout on the LPGA calendar. However, it’s not just the star-studded field that has captured media attention. Instead, it’s the way the event is treating its players that is making waves on the internet. From free hotel accommodations to flight credits, the event is stepping up even beyond the greens. One of the biggest driving forces of this change is the LPGA star Megan Khang — an ambassador for the FM Championships’ title sponsor.

Recently joining Meg Adkins and Matthew Galloway on the Fried Egg Golf podcast, Khang became candid about the FM Championships’ current efforts. Speaking on the podcast, Khang revealed how what started as a simple pre-event chat turned into a game-changing moment for players. The organizers approached her ahead of the FM Championship with a straightforward question: “So Megan, what, as a player, do you expect or want from a sponsor to give the players?” Khang didn’t hold back. She shared a practical list of all the everyday issues the players on the tour faced.

“I rattled off a list of like, ‘Oh, you know, like a discounted hotel, like sometimes car rental discount, you know, transportation is great, you know, it’s hard getting to tournaments sometimes like flight credits, like a lot of girls been liking the stipend for like a miscellaneous,” Khang shared. However, to Khang’s surprise, the response was immediate and decisive. One conversation and the organization gave their nod of “done.”

The organizers not only fulfilled every request but went a step further. They offered free accommodations and travel support. The FM Championship even boosted the tournament purse to a staggering $4.1 million before a single shot was struck.

“We understand how hard LPGA athletes work to compete week in and week out on the Tour and the travel complexities they face,” David Johnson, senior VP at Global Championship had explained. “By offering athletes at the FM Global Championship complimentary accommodations, we hope to make their experience a little easier.”

Khang’s candid input didn’t just improve conditions for her peers. It set a new benchmark for what women’s golf events can aspire to.

Megan Khang’s involvement with the FM Championship

Megan Khang’s ties to the FM Championship date back to 2024. That was when FM Global announced her as an official ambassador and sponsor for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Being a Massachusetts native, Khang was more than honoured to embrace the position. What made the connection even more special was her shared values, aligning with the company’s values of hard work, resilience, and community impact. Her partnership coincided with the launch of the FM Global Championship, marking the LPGA Tour’s return to New England after nearly two decades.

Since then, Khang has become more than just a face for the tournament. She’s acted as an unofficial host for the event in her home state. After tying for 35th in last year’s FM Championship, she returned this season with added purpose. She vouched for the issues her co-players and she experienced, helping shape enhanced perks and support for the field. Ahead of the 2025 event, she even squeezed in a practice round at TPC Boston, aiming to improve on her past finish while continuing to champion a better experience for her fellow competitors.

With Megan Khang bridging the gap between players and organizers, the FM Championship isn’t just raising the purse—it’s raising the standard. The LPGA Tour is no longer a lateral addition to golf. It’s carving its own unique appeal in the sport.