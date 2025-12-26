After Paige Spiranac, Another Golf Creator Issues Stern Warning Against Scammers

Essentials Inside The Story Scam being run in Spiranac's name

Being a celebrity is usually a fun thing. As the popularity soars, all the attention that comes along with it feels quite special. However, at times, there are some pangs of being a popular name. And especially, in this age of the internet, AI, and deepfakes, scams are becoming a headache for influencers and celebrities. And the curse has not spared the realm of golf either. Only recently, Paige Spiranac had warned her followers about a scam impersonating. Notably, she is not the first golf influencer to go through such an ordeal.

Hailey Ostrom has been making golf content for quite some time now. And while she has gained a significant amount of popularity, recent events had left her quite flabbergasted. Ostrom recently announced a giveaway from her official account on New Year’s Eve. However, even before she could pick the lucky winners, somebody else did it for her!

In a recent screenshot shared on her story, Ostrom revealed a horrific experience that she had. One of her followers had texted her asking whether she was giving away her New Year Eve prizes beforehand. The follower also attached a screenshot where an account claiming to be Ostrom had asked the person to click a link and complete the registration process from the link. Immediately after looking at the picture, Ostrom realized that someone was scamming people by impersonating her.

Thus, taking swift action, she uploaded the screenshot on her Instagram story and pointed out that it was a fake account messaging her followers. She wrote, “This is wild!! NOT ME! I will not make you click a link. If you win on NYE I will dm you from this account & get your info.” Surely, the incident is a stark reminder of the fact how easily one can fall into traps on the internet these days.

And well, this was not the first time such a thing happened. Having faced a lot of similar situations, Spiranac recently wrote on her X on October 7, 2025, “I DON’T HAVE A TELEGRAM! Please stop talking to people on there claiming to be me, a family member, or someone from my team. Thank you!” Well, while it is evident that scams have become frequent, more and more instances of such frauds have been coming in in recent times.

Golf stars warn fans as fake profiles continue to scam social media users

While golfers always try to create awareness regarding the matter, the cases of fans getting scammed aren’t decreasing. Back in 2023, Lexi Thompson opened up on her social media regarding the matter and unveiled how many are getting scammed by fake profiles. She even warned netizens to be aware and not fall into such traps.

However, it’s not just Thompson, but Jin Young Ko and golfer turned influencer Paige Spiranac, too, who revealed similar narratives. Ko even emphasized the fact that social media users must always be vigilant and follow only accounts that have official blue ticks given my Instagram.

Such instances are not unfolding with just golfers as many scammers often try to impersonate renowned names and engage in fraudulent activities. And while the count of such occurrences keeps on increasing, the only way to remain secure is to avoid unverified information and instead trust only unreliable sources.