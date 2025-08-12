After PGA Tour, LIV Golf Faces Heat Over Tech Feature Ruining Events

Two months back at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, the PGA Tour unveiled its cutting-edge tech – drone AR smart tracing. This show-stopping tech is seriously impressive, the more you dig into it. But there’s a bigger question hanging over it that might be getting overshadowed. The whole point of innovations like this is to amp up the TV experience. So, is it working?

Several conversations around the golf world would tell you that it isn’t. Just last week at the 2025 St. Jude Championship, this PGA Tour tech received heavy backlash from Fried Egg Golf hosts, saying, “The dumbest thing to hit exist in the history of golf broadcasting.” Their point? Instead of working to create moments of uncertainty and anticipation, which make up one of the more dramatic parts of the TV experience, this tech serves as a “spoiler.”

And that’s exactly what you want to avoid in a sport like golf. Why? Well, there’s “no collisions, there’s no fights, there’s no hits,” Frankie points out. Then, the only reasons the fans watch are for the putts or the fairways. Or, simply, for the drama of it all. So, at this point, as Frankie says, “Don’t f*cking tell us the ending. What are you, nuts?” Unfortunately, this issue isn’t limited to the PGA Tour but also affects LIV Golf.

And the hosts at the Fore Play Podcast Plus have noticed that. They provide a LIV Golf’s Drone Tracer tech example, and Trent agrees with Frankie’s comments, saying, “I struggle with it.” Riggs says, “And in golf, that’s kind of the excitement that we get. And they’re just telling us what it’s going to do.”

Early this season, LIV Golf teamed up with Champion Data to bring new AR drone graphics to the game with their Drone Tracer tech. However, despite being the trailblazer when it comes to introducing this tech in golf in 2023, they haven’t figured out one thing: “It’s not so much information that it ruins it.

“That was a perfect technological advancement for viewing sports and for viewing golf because it gives you just enough where you’re like, “All right, now I think, oh, I think that’s in the right spot.”” Trent says of the old tech. Riggs closes off the discussion with, “So we can move on, but I thought the smart tracer was a miss.”

Golf’s initial tracer tech was pretty basic compared to today’s advanced radar and camera systems. It helped evaluate shots, tweak swings, and understand ball flight for better performance. A big leap came in the early 2000s with radar-based launch monitors, boosting precision in tracking ball speed, launch angle, spin rate, and trajectory. Still, nothing compared to what we have today. Despite these conversations, however, LIV Golf continues to invest heavily in tech. Even in billions.

LIV Golf tech head says they are “creating a more connected and engaged future” for the game of golf

In June, LIV Golf revealed a groundbreaking deal with the $250.11 billion tech powerhouse Salesforce. This alliance is poised to transform the fan experience, tournament logistics, and player involvement in LIV Golf by harnessing AI tech via Salesforce’s Agentforce.

Following the announcement, Bryson DeChambeau voiced enthusiasm about the partnership’s prospects, saying, “We are excited about a long, impactful future ahead for LIV Golf, buoyed by our ability to welcome and engage a broader, more diverse global audience.”

Denise Taylor, LIV Golf’s Head of Product and Technology, stressed the partnership’s importance, saying, “Our partnership with Salesforce marks a major step forward. With Agentforce, we’re bringing the power of AI technology to the forefront of sport, creating a more connected and engaged future for our fans, players, and the fantastic game of golf.”

via Imago Sep 21, 2024; Carrolton, Texas, USA; Bryson DeChambeau of the Crushers GC walks down the first fairway during the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship Semifinals at Maridoe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Utilizing Agentforce from Salesforce, LIV Golf intends to Amp Up Fan Engagement via the Fan Caddie feature. This will provide fans with dynamic, real-time updates customized to their experience in the LIV mobile app – including shot-by-shot analyses, player stats, help with tickets and merchandise, and tailored content suggestions.

The Agent Caddie will also boost golf broadcasts with predictive outcomes, optimal strategies, and contextual stats. Agentforce will streamline tournament ops, open up new business opportunities through audience segmentation, and aid global growth.

Additionally, in April, LIV Golf already received high praise for its Any Shot, Any Time feature. It recently won the Sports Technology Award for Best Use of Fan Engagement Technology, praised for delivering immediate, tailored experiences and redefining how fans follow live golf.

So, at this point, however, the point remains: the golf tech is here to stay. For the better or for the worse.