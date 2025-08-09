After Phil Mickelson & Bryson DeChambeau, LPGA Legend Might Cause Havoc on the YouTube Golf Scene Next

Golf’s digital era is thriving, and nowhere is that more evident than in the meteoric rise of YouTube golf. What started as a niche for instruction and vlogs has evolved into an ecosystem where PGA luminaries like Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson have become bona fide online stars. DeChambeau, with his quirky brilliance and technical savvy, leads the pack. Since launching his channel in 2020, he’s amassed over 2.22 million subscribers and nearly 400 million views, captivating viewers with his signature “Breaking 50” series.

Mickelson, inspired by the fun and fan connection YouTube brings, dove into the content world in mid-2024. His “Breaking 50” collaborations with Grant Horvat have propelled his channel past 430,000 subscribers. With millions of views per video, Mickelson balances instructional tips filmed in his custom practice facility, high-profile interviews, and playful golf challenges. As he’s put it, the opportunity to “have fun” and “connect with cool people” defines his foray into online media.

With such success stories, YouTube golf is no longer a playground for amateurs or swing doctors—it’s a powerful platform for storytelling, mentorship, and building global fan communities. And now, the format is set for its next potential star: retired LPGA legend Michelle Wie West. After stepping away from competitive golf in July 2023, motivated by a desire to focus on motherhood and recover from persistent injuries, Wie West has proven she’s no stranger to content creation. Since retirement, she’s kept busy as a tournament host, a businesswoman, and an investor in women’s sports initiatives.

When asked about her potential future as a YouTube content creator during an appearance on The Loop podcast, Michelle Wie West responded with genuine enthusiasm and candor. Wie West said, “I love what all the content creators are doing out there, connecting with people. I think it’s bringing in such a cool golf face into the game.” At the same time, she openly acknowledged her own unfamiliarity with the platform, revealing, “I definitely would love to. I need to learn more about it. I know nothing about YouTube.” She shared her surprise and intrigue at how viewers watch “people play golf and long form content, all of that,” a concept that was different from her earlier perception of YouTube as mainly a hub for music videos. “So, I need to be more cool and learn about this platform,” she admitted with a lighthearted tone.

Wie West also pointed out that creating golf content would be a motivating excuse for her to return to the course, saying, “And it gives me an excuse to get back on the course, I guess.” Her existing “Driven” video series, travel guides, and social media presence show she’s already comfortable in the online spotlight.

Beyond content, Wie West has also branched into tennis, kitchen gardening, and travel curation, demonstrating the curiosity and creativity that would make her a natural fit for YouTube’s dynamic golf genre. While her interests outside of golf highlight her versatility, Wie West’s story is also deeply rooted in the world of sports, where her early rise to fame and subsequent evolution as an athlete captivated fans worldwide.

Age, perspective, and the new Michelle Wie West

After her early LPGA stardom drew breathless comparisons to Tiger Woods—including qualifying for tours at 12, making cuts at 14, and even teeing it up in PGA Tour fields—Wie West’s journey reflects the public pressures and realities of sporting fame. Her career crescendoed with a major win at the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open, sealing a legacy that inspired millions.

More recently, Michelle Wie has chosen transparency about life after golf. In a lighthearted Instagram reel set to Madonna, she poked fun at her “coolness” by listing middle-aged mantras: “I think it’s going to rain,” “7 PM dinner reservation is way too late,” and “We have food at home.” Her caption, “Middle-aged and proud of it 🤣,”says it all: Wie West is comfortable with the passage of time and the wisdom it brings.

This self-aware, playful presence highlights why she would thrive in golf’s online community. Instead of shying away from the realities of aging and change, Wie West embraces them, inviting fans to join her next chapter, where the game’s joy isn’t bound by leaderboards, but by connection and conversation.