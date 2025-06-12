After Phil Mickelson Was Caught Struggling, NBC Reporter Makes a Worrying U.S. Open Admission

Oakmont’s notorious rough is living up to its reputation, and even the pros are struggling to tame the beast. Phil Mickelson, known for his clever short game, has been having a rough time getting the ball out of the thick stuff. A video of his practice session has gone viral, but not exactly for the right reasons. Meanwhile, defending champ Bryson DeChambeau was already warning about the long grass during a visit last week. It seems Oakmont’s rough is the real star of the show–and not in a good way.

In a bizarre twist, a video of U.S. Open maintenance crew members cutting the rough all over the course went viral, with many wondering if the course was being mowed in preparation for the tournament. Jhonattan Vegas captured the mesmerizing sight of at least 20 crew members, all dressed in matching gray hats, gray shirts, and khaki pants, operating push mowers in a synchronized mowing ballet. However, the real question remains: Will it make a difference for the golfers? The rough is still going to be a challenge, and well, one NBC reporter has predicted something even worse for the golfers.

According to Paul McGinley, the weather forecast is looking dry until Friday, but from then on, each day has a 50% chance of thunderstorms, which could drastically alter the course conditions. If the rain does sweep in, scores around -5 might be enough to win, whereas a dry run could see players needing to shoot +5 or more to have a shot at the top spot.

And well, the anticipation around bad weather at Oakmont is so high that even the USGA has weighed in on the matter.

USGA breaks silence on Oakmont’s struggles with weather

The USGA has addressed concerns about the weather conditions at Oakmont, with Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA, saying, “We understand that the golf course, from everybody here, that the golf course can turn around very quickly.” Whan expressed hope for a good afternoon with a bit of breeze and drying conditions, adding, “Mother Nature has a seat at the table, and we can only make water evaporate only so quickly.” It’s clear the USGA is aware of the challenges posed by the weather and is working to manage the course conditions–a tough task, given Oakmont’s notorious reputation.

When asked about the rough, Whan noted that it would be around 5 inches deep and dense, similar to Oakmont’s typical conditions. “Oakmont day in and day out has dense rough,” he said. “We have plenty of spotters, but no guarantees we won’t lose a golf ball or two.” The rough will undoubtedly be a key factor in the tournament, and Whan’s comments suggest the USGA is confident in its preparation.

“We think it is appropriate for the driving corridors, and we are looking forward to seeing how it unfolds,” he said. With the weather forecast in mind, the USGA is preparing for a challenging week of golf at Oakmont. Will the players be able to adapt to the conditions and post low scores, or will the weather prove too much to handle? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!