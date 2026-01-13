After Phil Mickelson’s Approval, Pro Reportedly Ditches PGA Tour for LIV Golf Contract

For a while, Byeong Hun An was the target of LIV under its new Korean-based franchise, Becko East GC. Although the rumors died down, the recent sightings have flipped this narrative, and for that, Phil Mickelson seems to be excited.

As per Josh A. Carpenter’s original post, Hun An was “spotted” at LIV’s preview week in South Florida on January 12. This is a complete shift from what the golf world has known so far. Both Si Woo Kim and Ben An were offered a massive 8-figure deal to join LIV. However, they ‘reportedly’ rejected the lucrative offer. LIV then doubled down on its money and expanded the figure. Well, did this renew Hun An’s interest, or was it Lefty’s excitement?

Flushing It, in late December, shared that Byeong An and Si Woo Kim are still major targets for LIV Golf ahead of the first event in Riyadh from February 4 to 7. To this news, Mickelson responded, “That would be awesome,” with a shocked-face emoji.

Mickelson’s endorsement probably made the LIV deal more notable. He is one of LIV’s most vocal ambassadors, and his recent public backing of players includes Jackson Koivun. Although the young star hasn’t joined LIV nor expressed any interest in doing so, he has rejected a PGA Tour card.

For us, Ben An’s spotting does not necessarily come as a surprise. While Kim publicly rejected LIV Golf’s offer by committing to the Sony Open, An gave no such official statements, making it look like he never considered rejection as an option.

Many might also wonder if An’s profile would give LIV the backing it needs after Brooks Koepka’s exit and instant reinstatement to the PGA Tour. Inarguably, the two profiles are far from comparable, but this doesn’t mean An is any less credible.

The 34-year-old burst onto the global stage at the age of 17 when he won the 2009 US Amateur—the youngest winner in the tournament’s history (Tiger Woods was 18 when he won this event). He also had a breakthrough victory at the 2015 BMW PGA Championship. His last win came two years ago at the 2024 Genesis Championship. Overall, he has played in eight PGA seasons and represented the International Team at the Presidents Cup.

At the same time, what makes his speculated addition to LIV more interesting is his views on the league itself. Back in June 2023, when the merger talks were at their peak, An took to social media and called the entire situation a “win-win” for both tours. This backing came amidst harsh scrutiny from other PGA Tour players, who were upset with the opacity of the entire deal.

So, as said, in hindsight, if An does end up joining LIV, it wouldn’t be too surprising. And LIV too would possibly urge the golfer to do the same, as it has been doing so far with several other Korean players.

LIV Golf is aiming to expand to Asian markets

It goes without saying that LIV has been struggling massively on the money front. Losses are being incurred every day, and the only way it has continued to survive is due to the funding from PIF. Take that away, and it wouldn’t take a day for LIV to collapse. This could be the very reason Brooks Koepka and Pat Perez decided to leave the league entirely.

That’s why LIV is planning its Korean strategy here. CEO Scott O’Neil has time and again expressed the league’s desire to prioritize international expansion, with a special focus on Asia. For this very reason, it staged its inaugural South Korean event at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club near Seoul. All this is done because Korea has a huge market for golf. Marquee players have come out of it, and their fan bases are large. Si Woo Kim was one such accomplished golfer.

Ironheads GC, the previous name of Becko East GC, had a disappointing 2025. It finished last in LIV’s ranks. Maybe this is why Kevin Na is thinking of leaving, too? And the 2024 Korea PGA Player of the Year, Jang Yu-bin was relegated from LIV after securing 52nd in the standings.

As a part of LIV’s expansion strategy, there were also reports of Sungjae Im getting an offer from LIV, but he denied the rumors, calling it “FAKE NEWS.”

For the appeasement of its Korean/Asian audience, LIV needed a brand and a few names to make that brand! When, and who it will get, remains to be seen.