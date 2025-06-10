After Pressuring Seniors Tour To Change Policy for Tiger Woods, Veteran Pro Takes 3-Word Swing at LIV Golf

A recent social media exchange has thrown fresh fuel on the ongoing debate over LIV Golf’s relevance—and this time, the spark came from a surprising source. LIV Golf Virginia wrapped up on June 8 with Joaquin Niemann once again proving he’s the league’s most dominant force, firing a scorching 8-under 63 in the final round to edge out Graeme McDowell and Anirban Lahiri by a single stroke.

Niemann, who birdied four straight holes from Nos. 14 to 17 before calmly parring the 18th, finished at 15-under 198 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Jon Rahm, meanwhile, continued his steady but increasingly predictable form in LIV events, notching yet another top-10 with a T8 finish at 10-under. The star power at the top of the leaderboard was undeniable, but not everyone was sold.

Veteran PGA Tour legend Mark Calcavecchia, who recently went to bat for Tiger Woods to join the Champions Tour early, is now back in headlines—this time for throwing a subtle yet pointed jab at LIV Golf. Following Joaquin Niemann’s sixth LIV Golf win, golf journalist Dan Rapaport posted on X: “Another LIV event, another Joaquin Niemann victory, another Jon Rahm top 10. Like clockwork.” Calcavecchia’s reply? Just three cutting words: “Does anybody care???” It may have been short, but it spoke volumes.

While Niemann and Rahm continue to dominate the LIV scene, critics like Calcavecchia suggest that their success is happening in a vacuum, drawing little fanfare compared to the PGA Tour or major championships. His post reflects a sentiment echoed by many in the golf community: LIV Golf might have talent, but is it truly resonating with fans?

This isn’t Calcavecchia’s first bold take this year. The major winner and Champions Tour staple recently made waves by publicly urging the Seniors Tour to make an exception for 49-year-old Tiger Woods, who is battling health issues but still commands massive fan interest. “Let him play now, I say,” Calcavecchia posted in May, suggesting Woods be allowed to join early and joking that Tiger might win every single event on the senior circuit.

His latest dig at LIV, however, adds a new layer to the ongoing PGA-LIV debate. Even as top names post strong finishes, figures like Calcavecchia continue to question whether the breakaway league’s events carry enough weight—or passion—to matter. Whether fans agree or not, one thing’s clear: Calcavecchia isn’t afraid to speak his mind. While Calcavecchia’s comment may have seemed like a casual jab, it taps into a broader sentiment shared by some fans and players alike, especially those feeling the pressure from within. Few embody that tension more vividly than Jon Rahm—just look at him at LIV Golf Virginia recently.

Rahm’s meltdowns spotlight deeper struggles at LIV Golf

Jon Rahm’s raw passion has always been part of his appeal, but in LIV Golf, it’s increasingly surfacing as frustration. At the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia event, Rahm once again lost his cool, caught in a hot mic moment yelling, “F— you… Get there! Three days in a row. You absolute f—— m—-,” after misfiring into a bunker on the 14th. Though still in contention, finishing T8 at 10-under, Rahm’s reaction betrayed deeper tensions.

This outburst is just the latest in a string of emotional flare-ups. From cursing drones in Nashville to expletive-laden frustration in his native Spain at LIV Andalucía, Rahm’s patience appears to be wearing thin. While he remains one of LIV’s top draws and signed a $500 million contract, reports have hinted at growing dissatisfaction, not just with results, but perhaps with the LIV environment itself.

The Spaniard hasn’t won yet in LIV, a stark contrast to his PGA Tour dominance. Add a disappointing major season—missed cuts and injury withdrawals—and it’s clear Rahm is in unfamiliar territory. Though he denies any regrets, his visible frustration and the mounting speculation suggest a deeper unease. For Rahm, 2025 might be about more than winning—it may define where he truly belongs.

