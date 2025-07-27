After Ruining Own Ryder Cup Chances, American Pro Sends Keegan Bradley a Strong 9-Word Message

Every season has its ups and downs, and for Akshay Bhatia, 2025 has been mostly the latter. Despite being a proven PGA Tour winner, this year hasn’t been a breakout. Strong putting and solid irons kept him competitive, but struggles off the tee and limited time with his coach held him back. He’s missed 5 cuts in 19 events and gone top 10 in just a handful, which is 3. Still, instead of frustration, Bhatia has chosen patience—and it’s his honest reflections, more than his scores, that have caught everyone’s attention.

Heading into the 3M Open, Bhatia ranked 46th in the FedExCup standings, dangerously close to the cutoff for automatic Tour Championship qualification. It’s a steep drop from his midseason surge earlier in the year, when he was ranked inside the top 30 after THE PLAYERS. In a post-game interview after Round 3 of the 3M Open, Bhatia was asked how he felt about his season. Bhatia didn’t hold back, labelling it as “demoralizing”. Bhatia remarked, “You know, I had a really good chance to win there. And then after that it’s just been a decline.”

The 23-year-old has struggled off the tee, underperformed in majors, and pressured himself chasing a Ryder Cup spot. “I’ve just compartmentalized at this point where if I don’t make top-50, it’s OK,” Bhatia said candidly. The internal strain appears to have taken its toll. Bhatia acknowledged as he looked ahead into the season, “I’m just looking forward to playing the rest of the season out and enjoying these next couple of weeks of hot weather.”

When asked about the Ryder Cup and what message he would have for Captain Keegan Bradley to have Bhatia in the team, the 23-year-old answered with a rare level of maturity and sensibility. Although his dream of making the team this year in the Ryder Cup hasn’t lost its flame, his outlook is far more than just personal. He showcased his team spirit as he said, “Regardless if I make the team or not, I just really want us to succeed this year.” Bhatia understands the importance of the Ryder Cup to the US team this year. The memories of the US Team’s 2023 loss on European soil remain a terrific memory.

The U.S. team’s 16.5–11.5 loss in Rome wasn’t just a defeat—it marked their seventh consecutive loss on European soil, intensifying the pressure to reclaim glory in 2025 at Bethpage Black. That loss still looms large in team meetings and fan discussions alike. Bhatia understands that his chances of making the team are bleak. His performance in the final rounds of the 3M Open might increase his probabilities by a small percentage. However, Bhatia isn’t concerned about his spot in the 2025 US team anymore. “I think it’s a big Ryder Cup and I know Keegan’s got a lot on his plate, obviously a potential player, so I just hope the best for them,” Bhatia reflected a rare moment of selflessness in a sport defined by individual success.

Despite the disappointing season, his answer says a lot more about him than his contemporary performance on the course.

Akshay Bhatia’s Returning Strength In 3M Open

Akshay Bhatia entered the TPC Twin Cities event, the 3M Open, with a streak that wasn’t on his side. Bhatia has experienced immense mental and technical toil this year. However, despite the odds looking ugly for him, on Saturday, he showed exactly what makes him a top-line player. With a brilliant 8-under 63 in the third round, Bhatia surged to share the lead with Thorbjorn Olesen at 18-under. “I chipped in twice, made a lot of putts,” he said after his round, crediting a hot putter and soft greens for his stellar score.

The American native chipped in from 42 feet on the fifth. He followed that with another hole-out from 55 feet on the 11th. “All in all, just a pretty solid round,” Bhatia said. This kind of grit has defined his bounce-back effort. After a gruelling season of missed cuts and close wins, Bhatia looks on the rise again.

Would he claim the 3M Open’s staggering prize money and title this year? No one knows for sure, but the odds look satisfying.