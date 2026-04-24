After Ryder Cup Backlash, PGA of America Slams Door on Its President’s Face Ahead of Major Event

Usually, presidents of the PGA of America don’t miss their own organization’s biggest event. However, Don Rea Jr. is not skipping on purpose. Between the Bethpage karaoke footage, the youth soccer comparison, the LinkedIn post he quietly abandoned, and an apology nobody asked for until public pressure forced it, the trail to Aronimink was always going to end without him.

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Sources briefed on the PGA of America’s plans confirmed Don Rea Jr.’s absence from Aronimink. Vice President Nathan Charnes is set to take his place on the dais at the annual Wednesday press conference alongside new CEO Terry Clark and Chief Championships Officer Kerry Haigh. Rea, in the second year of his two-year term, has effectively sidelined himself from public-facing duties within his own organization.

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The unraveling traces back to the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. European players were relentlessly heckled by the crowd, Rory McIlroy’s wife was struck by a thrown beverage, and a PGA-hired emcee was heard shouting an expletive directed at McIlroy through a microphone on the first tee. On the same night, Rea was filmed singing karaoke at one of the official hotels on Saturday night, with Europe holding a seven-point lead.

His response the next day made things worse. Rea compared the hostile environment to a youth soccer match and suggested McIlroy would understand. He then doubled down on LinkedIn.

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“I am not bothered. New level, new devil.”

The public backlash was swift, and two days later he sent an apology letter to PGA membership acknowledging that his comments were seen in a negative light.

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The fallout moved beyond public opinion. The PGA confirmed in February 2026 that Rea had been removed from the PGA Tour Policy Board back in November 2025, one month after the Ryder Cup. Charnes replaced him on the board as well.

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His diminished role became increasingly visible in the months that followed. When the PGA announced Terry Clark as its new CEO in February, Rea was not quoted in the press release. Charnes was.

When the organization named golf writer Jeff Babineau as the recipient of the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism, Rea was again absent from the announcement. He did attend the PGA Merchandise Show in January, though in a scaled-down role.

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The PGA’s official explanation, issued in February, framed the shift as a governance decision: “His responsibilities are now aligned to member-first priorities for the remainder of his term,” focusing on “section engagement and initiatives that directly support PGA of America Golf Professionals.”

A president who once jumped into questions meant for the CEO at a press conference during the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow is now being kept away from the biggest event his company runs.

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This is not the only big decision the PGA of America has taken.

PGA moves forward: Jim Furyk named Ryder Cup captain for Adare Manor

Jim Furyk is heading back to Europe. The PGA of America named the 55-year-old as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain for the Adare Manor showdown. Furyk’s Ryder Cup career spans nearly three decades.

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He played nine consecutive editions from 1997 to 2014, ranking second all-time in U.S. appearances, and served as vice captain during the American victories at Hazeltine in 2016 and Whistling Straits in 2021. He also captained the Ryder Cup squad in 2018 but lost.

He was the U.S. captain at the 2024 Presidents Cup, which was his most recent captaincy, to a win of 18.5 to 11.5 at Royal Montreal. That result, along with his years of experience in the team room, made him the clear choice for the European away game.

Ticket demand for Adare Manor is already reflecting the scale of the event. General admission is priced at €499, nearly double Rome 2023’s cost, though still below Bethpage’s €638 pricing. European Tour Group’s chief Ryder Cup officer Richard Atkinson called the sales interest “unprecedented.”