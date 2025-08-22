After Scottie Scheffler Controversy, Tom Brady Turns Heads with Shocking LIV Golf Announcement

The stage is set for LIV Golf’s biggest weekend yet. The 2025 season wraps up with the Team Championship in Michigan from August 22–24, promising high drama and fierce competition. After seven months, 13 events, and 9 countries, it all comes down to this finale in a place fittingly called “the state of champions.”

LIV Golf just cranked up the hype. In a recent Instagram post, the league rolled out a highlight reel of season-defining moments; narrated by none other than NFL legend Tom Brady, whose powerful voiceover captured the weight, pressure, and camaraderie of the upcoming Team Championship.

“Every sport at its core is built on the same truth. Do your job or you let someone down,” Brady begins.“You fail yourself, but you move forward. But when it’s a team sport, and you don’t deliver, you fail everyone, and you never forget. That burden is different. The pressure is heavier. You carry their shot on your shoulders. But here’s the thing— that pressure, that challenge, it gives far more than it takes. Because when it releases, when individuals are playing for each other, that’s the brotherhood of sports. After 13 events in 9 countries over seven months, this weekend in Michigan, the state of champions, a team champion of golf will be crowned,” Brady says, offering words of encouragement while also underscoring the weight of responsibility that comes with carrying a team’s hopes on your shoulders.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With decades of experience in the ultimate team sport, Tom Brady understands the weight of showing up for more than just yourself — but for your teammates. The video closes with his lingering words: “One course. One shot. One chance. To do your job together.” A fitting message from someone who built a career on delivering when it mattered most. The timing is notable, too, as it comes shortly after Brady made headlines with his open letter to Scottie Scheffler last month.

During a press conference at Royal Portrush, Scheffler shocked many when he stated, “I’d much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer.” That comment didn’t sit well with Tom Brady. While he didn’t criticize Scheffler’s intention, he pushed back on the implication that excellence in one part of life requires the sacrifice of another. In his open letter, he responded with “Why are those mutually exclusive? Sure, they’re different blocks on the pyramid, but they’re part of the same pyramid. They’re connected.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The deeply personal letter, in which Brady shared his own philosophy, was widely shared and debated, sparking a complex conversation about legacy, family, and balance. While it framed Brady as an elite athlete, his comments on Scheffler sparked controversy and received criticism from many. In a world that often demands black and white answers, Brady’s message was clear — greatness isn’t a trade-off, it’s a balance. And that philosophy now exudes into his latest role in LIV Golf, where he emphasizes team effort over individual achievement and the shared weight of competing together. But this wasn’t the first time Brady had collaborated with LIV.

Tom Brady’s past collaborations with LIV

This isn’t Brady’s first swing with LIV. Last year, he teamed up with Bryson DeChambeau in the debut of Break 50 on DeChambeau’s YouTube channel — a series where celebrities and athletes attempt the near-impossible task of shooting under 50 in an 18-hole, two-man scramble. On a par-72 course, that means going at least 23-under.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brady appeared in the season finale in December 2024, and the pair came close, finishing at an impressive 21-under. DeChambeau later posted, “That’s a wrap for season one! Shoutout to the legendary Tom Brady for coming on for the final episode. This was one of my absolute favorite episodes. Not only did Tom light it up on the course, but the conversations and insight were second to none.”

Brady chimed in on Instagram with a simple but genuine reply: “So much fun, thanks for having me.” With Break 50 expected to return around the same time this year, fans are already eager to see if Brady will make another appearance.