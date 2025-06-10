After Shutting Down Retirement Talks, Lexi Thompson Makes Big LPGA Commitment: ‘3 Weeks on the Road…’

After months of uncertainty surrounding her future in the game, the 29-year-old LPGA star is making it clear she’s not fading away. Lexi Thompson, who has spent the past year navigating a self-described “not full-time schedule,” just revealed plans for a rare and ambitious run on Tour. Notably, this will be her longest stretch of tournament play in nearly a year. Is she reminding fans that actual retirement was never part of her plan?

Thompson shared the update via Instagram, posting a photo of her dog, Leo, with the caption: “3 WEEKS ON THE ROAD STARTING NOW BEFORE A LONG BREAK 😊” It signals a significant shift for the 11-time LPGA winner, who has otherwise picked her spots carefully during her semi-retirement phase. So, where is Thompson headed next? She’s scheduled to tee it up at the Meijer LPGA Classic (June 12–15, 2025), and then the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (June 19–22, 2025)—a major where she holds an exemption and is expected to play, and then at the Dow Championship from June 26 to June 29. For fans, it’s a rare opportunity to see Thompson in action for three consecutive weeks. Especially after the showing she has had so far.

The announcement comes just days after Thompson missed the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills, where she carded rounds of 73 and 74. This was her record 19th appearance at the major. She also tied for 14th at April’s Chevron Championship, showing flashes of the game that’s made her a fan favorite for over a decade. But beyond the scores, Thompson used her post-Open Instagram message to clear the air regarding her retirement.

“I’m not sure how many times I’ll have to repeat this, but I never used the word retire. I said not a full time schedule,” she said after the US Women’s Open. “I said not a full-time schedule, because I’m not sure how much I will play. Just taking it one at a time. That’s why I’m still playing the tournaments I actually enjoy or want to play in.”. It is true. As she was retiring, after finishing 9th at the CME Group Tour Championship, she also talked about this full-time schedule, “It was very emotional. Really wasn’t until I got to No. 9 for some reason. Kind of all hit me. Yeah, it’s just always a special week regardless if it was my last tournament as a full-time schedule or not.” While her long-term schedule remains fluid, one thing is clear: Lexi isn’t done competing just yet.

Her message didn’t just reaffirm her commitment to golf—it also marked a turning point in a week where she found herself under a different kind of spotlight.

Lexi Thompson defends herself after U.S. Women’s Open cut

After missing the cut at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Lexi Thompson used her Instagram to address two hot-button issues: not just to shut down lingering retirement rumors, but also her pace of play. Lexi Thompson found herself at the center of a pace-of-play storm at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open—just months after she herself criticized slow play on the LPGA Tour.

In November 2024, after the third round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Thompson bluntly stated, “I don’t really know why it’s gotten worse, but it has unfortunately.” Fast-forward seven months to Erin Hills, and she was suddenly the target of slow-play scrutiny. Grouped with Nelly Korda and Charley Hull, Thompson drew unwanted attention during the opening round after a clip went viral showing Hull sighing in visible frustration as Thompson lined up a putt. While Hull and Korda are known as two of the Tour’s quickest players, Thompson’s more deliberate style immediately became the focus.

After enduring days of online criticism, Thompson finally responded via Instagram: “Want people to realize our group basically waited on every single hole on the group in front. We were never out of position, warned, or on the clock… Before you make assumptions, make sure you get all the facts right before basing it on pictures and little clips.” Though the round did last nearly five and a half hours, the evidence suggests it wasn’t just on Thompson. With her remarks, she reminded critics that pace is often more complex than a viral video.