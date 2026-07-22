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After 31 Years of Rejection, Golf Superfan Gets Masters Wish Fulfilled

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Jul 22, 2026 | 9:47 AM EDT

HomeGolf

After 31 Years of Rejection, Golf Superfan Gets Masters Wish Fulfilled

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Jul 22, 2026 | 9:47 AM EDT

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For one golf fan, three decades of disappointment finally ended with a single email. Reddit user War_Eagle67 shared his emotional reaction after learning his application for 2027 Masters tickets had been accepted. Posting a screenshot of the confirmation page, he wrote: “31 years, and it paid off.”

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“I expected another rejection letter and was absolutely speechless to see my application was selected,” he explained. Quoting The Shawshank Redemption, he added: “Hope is a good thing, maybe the only thing.” The fan asked fellow Redditors for advice on how to plan his day at Augusta, everything from chair placement to merchandise shopping, while joking that his hotel had already cost a fortune.

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To those who got a rejection again, my condolences but wishing you luck and never lose hope!” he shared below the post.

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Most applicants face rejection year after year, making the Masters ticket lottery one of the toughest in sports. For War_Eagle67, 31 years of rejection finally gave way to a dream come true. Other successful fans also posted screenshots of their confirmations, which included tickets not only for the Masters but also for the Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

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The Masters organizers outlined next steps. Payment must be completed by August 2026, with tickets to be delivered in March 2027. Resale of the ticket is strictly prohibited. And the fans awaiting results can log into their Masters Ticket account to check their status, rather than waiting for an email.

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How to Apply for 2028 Masters Tickets

For those still chasing the dream, the next chance comes with the 2028 Masters. Applications open on Masters.com, where fans must create an account before selecting preferred days and ticket quantities.

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Once you are logged in on the page, you can select the days you want to attend the event and the number of tickets you are applying for.

For the tournament rounds from Thursday to Sunday, applicants can request up to 2 tickets per day. Even if you apply for multiple days, the lottery only awards tickets for one day, chosen by organizers.

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After choosing your preferred dates, submit the application and wait for the lottery results, like this year. Usually, both successful and unsuccessful applicants are informed in July of every year.

The Masters is one of the most exclusive sporting events in the world, with millions of applications competing for roughly 40,000 daily spots. That scarcity makes stories like War_Eagle67’s especially powerful, which proves that persistence, even over 31 years, can finally pay off.

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Supriyo Sarkar is a Senior Tennis Correspondent at EssentiallySports, covering ATP and WTA legends with a focus on off‑court revelations and the lasting impact of their careers. His work explores how icons like Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert continue to shape the sport long after their final matches. In one notable piece, he unpacked a post‑retirement interview where Serena’s former coach revealed a rare moment of shaken self‑belief. An English Literature graduate, Supriyo combines literary finesse with sporting insight to craft immersive narratives that go beyond match scores. His reporting spans match analysis, player rivalries, predictions, and legacy reflections, with a storytelling approach shaped by his background in academic writing and content leadership. Passionate about soccer as well as tennis, he brings a multi‑sport perspective to his coverage while aiming to grow into editorial leadership within global sports media.

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Koushik Biswas

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