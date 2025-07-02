After Tiger Woods Comparisons Forced Her to Retire Early, Golf Icon Has Strong Reaction to LPGA’s Latest Tribute

As part of the 75th year celebration, the LPGA has been posting flashbacks about some of the most memorable events on the tour. Whether it’s record-breaking scores or the on-course fashion of the ladies, they’re reminding us that it’s more than just a milestone. The throwback posts of the LPGA show that it has become more than a tour—it’s a global sisterhood. Players from across the globe have given the game legends like Annika Sorenstam, Lorena Ochoa, and Inbee Park, to name a few. And in a recent feature, it shared glimpses of some of the best players we’ve ever seen as it continued to honor the past.

Seventy-five years ago, thirteen trailblazing women stood together, armed not only with clubs and courage but with a belief that golf belonged to them, too. In 1950, the LPGA was born, and today, it is one of the longest-running women’s professional sports organizations in the world. As it celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, it carries not just a rich legacy but the weight of every barrier that was broken to get here. And one of the most beautiful outcomes of the LPGA’s growth has been the diversity it now embraces.

Michelle Wie West, who was also featured in the post, was emotional about this lookback — “Omg all the feels,” as she commented on the Instagram post. She even reposted the same on her story, and was moved by the touching tribute from the LPGA — “Welcome to the new millennium. The 2000s was the power era for the LPGA Tour, with the rise of fitness-focused athletes and the modernization of sports as a collective. Many stars continued their storied careers and lots of new stars entered the spotlight.” Even fellow retired player Suzann Pettersen couldn’t help but express her feelings for the nostalgic moment. “Just like the old days,” the 2023 Solheim Cup captain commented.

Jane Park, who was best known for her tied 5th finish at the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open, also reposted — “All these pics,” and reflected on the journey. Park, who is now retired, last played on the LPGA in 2023, a year after Wie announced her retirement. While Michelle Wie was a trailblazer in women’s golf, multiple injuries led the major champion into retirement early. Just earlier this year, Wie felt that one of the reasons for her injuries was that she felt like she didn’t train smartly and specifically for her body. She was touted as the next big thing in 2007, but a disastrous injury to her wrist hampered her career from then on.

But eager to compete, Wie returned to the game too quickly post the injury. “I came back from my injury way too quick; I was taking way too many painkillers to go out and play,” she added, confessing that her comparison to Tiger Woods led her to take the impulsive decision. She even regrets her work ethic on how she pushed her body too hard to train, “like the old-school belief that you got to hit balls until your hands bleed,” and wished that she hadn’t done that. Had it not been for her training methods, Michelle Wie West would have still been a rising icon in the game today.

A look at the legend’s journey

Michelle Wie West was already making headlines when she was the youngest amateur to qualify for the USGA Amateur at just 10 years old. By 14, she was competing in PGA Tour events, too, and she was also the youngest woman to qualify on the LPGA tour in 2009. She was a teenage phenom with a swing as powerful as her presence. While she had only 5 wins in her entire LPGA Tour career, Michelle Wie West was known for challenging the game’s boundaries and was a symbol of change in women’s golf. Her crowning moment at the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open was not just a win. It was a vindication and a symbol of her unapologetic self-belief.

From playing against men to embracing bold fashion choices, from Stanford classrooms to major championship stages, Michelle Wie West was never content to be just another golfer. She was a symbol of possibility, of change, and of what happens when talent meets unshakable confidence. She was a pioneer in women’s golf. Even now, as she has shifted her focus towards family and health, she continues to be one of the most important figures in women’s golf.