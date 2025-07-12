After Tiger Woods Insulted LIV Golf Format, New PGA Tour CEO Counters Him With a Surprise Verdict

“Here it’s very simple,” said Tiger Woods. He has never criticized change in golf and the need for innovation; rather, he has appreciated it by co-founding TGL. However, he views TGL as significantly superior to LIV Golf, particularly when comparing formats. Backing that view, he added, “Some of the stuff I’ve seen in LIV… I couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on,” making it obvious that, in his eyes, LIV lacks structure and clarity. For Woods, LIV is nothing but a mess and has failed to deliver what today’s golf really needs.

And that makes what the new PGA Tour CEO said next all the more interesting; his take didn’t quite match Woods’s, and it added a twist to the conversation around golf’s future.

During an interview with Golf Channel, Brian Rolapp backed the Tour’s traditional product while also signaling an openness to innovation. “I think the PGA Tour product is strong as it is. Look at the underlying viewership numbers, um, they’re they’ve grown this year significantly.” PGA TOUR viewership on NBC and Peacock is clearly growing. From the Mexico Open to the Houston Open, the average audience was 2.2 million viewers, which is 10% higher than the same events last year. And if you leave out this year’s weather-affected PLAYERS Championship, the growth jumps to 18%. More people are tuning in, and interest in the PGA TOUR is rising. And that was one of the key factors that sparked Rolapp’s initial interest in the PGA Tour.

“One of the reasons why I took this job is I I really studied that fan engagement…They’re pulling three to four million viewers….the product it’s working and I think that the golf fans are voting with their remotes,” he said, calling that level of viewership a major sports event in itself. It’s a fair point on Sundays, PGA Tour broadcasts often outperform regular season games in other sports like the NHL or MLB, especially during tightly contested final rounds. To him, the consistent ratings signal that traditional golf still holds strong appeal and that fans are actively choosing it over newer alternatives.

Yet despite his confidence in the Tour’s current model, Rolapp quickly shifted gears, hinting that change is not off the table. “I think we’re definitely going to have a culture of innovation….We’re going to honor golf’s traditions, but we’re not going to be overly bound by it. So, wherever there’s innovation, we’re going to we’re going to look at it.” Rolapp said. Rolapp’s not denying that the PGA Tour is doing well, but he’s also not shutting the door on change. He seems to get that even a strong product needs to keep evolving. If there’s something new that makes the game better or keeps fans more engaged, he’s open to it. It’s less about fixing what’s broken and more about staying ahead of the curve.

That balanced, open-minded approach hasn’t just earned praise within the PGA Tour, it’s also caught the attention of unexpected corners of the golf world. In fact, someone from LIV Golf, the very league Tiger Woods criticized, had a surprisingly positive take on Rolapp’s leadership.

What LIV Golf Thinks of Brian Rolapp’s Vision for the Game

“He’s great for the game of golf,” O’Neil said, before going on to call him a “whipsmart, high-integrity, extraordinary dealmaker.” Coming from the head of LIV Golf an organization that’s been in open conflict with the PGA Tour, this wasn’t just polite diplomacy; it was a statement. O’Neil and Rolapp share history; they are close friends, having gone to Harvard Business School together and even attending the same church. But his praise went beyond personal ties. O’Neil made it clear that, in his view, Rolapp’s leadership is a win for the entire sport, not just for the Tour.

O’Neil didn’t hide his optimism either. He described Rolapp as someone with the rare mix of business acumen and character that golf needs right now, especially in a time of division. “Any fans of any sport should appreciate and love the fact that you get a guy like Brian in the game,” he said, suggesting that even LIV believes Rolapp could bring a much-needed reset to the sport’s fractured landscape. Coming from a rival CEO, it’s a powerful endorsement and possibly a quiet signal that LIV is ready to engage with someone they respect, even across battle lines.

And that may be Rolapp’s most important contribution yet—not picking sides, but showing both are worth listening to.