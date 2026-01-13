After Tiger Woods, Nike to Terminate Contract of Another PGA Tour Record-Breaker – Report

In recent times, Nike seems to be cutting ties with their most renowned athletes. First, it was the famous departure of Tiger Woods back in 2024. And as the new year rolls in, the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, too, have seemingly bid adieu to the renowned brand.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While making an appearance in a practice round for the Dubai Invitational, Fleetwood seemed to be in his usual element. But for the eagle-eyed fans, there seemed to be a major change in Fleetwood’s apparel.

Fleetwood has been associated with Nike for a long time. Ever since he signed for the company back in 2010, the English golfer has been sporting the latest Nike apparels. But during the Dubai Invitational appearance, Fleetwood could be spotted wearing Lululemon apparel. This was initially posted to TaylorMade’s social channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the speculations, NUCLR GOLF wrote on X, “#END OF AN ERA — Tommy Fleetwood appears to be moving on from Nike Golf after over a decade with the company. Although nothing has been made official yet, Fleetwood was spotted wearing Lululemon apparel in Dubai.”

As of now, nothing has been confirmed definitively. Neither Nike nor Fleetwood has spoken about whether the two have really parted ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as things stand at the moment, this is quite big news for the golfing community at the moment. After all, securing a massive name like that of Fleetwood would be a huge breakthrough for Lululemon.

Winning the 2025 Tour Championship, Fleetwood finally managed to break his winless streak. And this was quite significant as this lean patch of Fleetwood was also the longest a top player has gone winless in the PGA. Thankfully, he more than made up for his flaws as Fleetwood won the FedEx Cup, which earned him a lucrative prize money of $10 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fleetwood tried for 163 starts, along with several occasions where the distance between the Englishman and victory was tantalizingly minuscule.

This is a developing story…