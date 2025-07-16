After Upsetting Paige Spiranac & Co, PGA Tour Star Clarifies Breakup With Longtime Caddie

Some golf partnerships just hit different, you know? Joel Dahmen and Geno Bonnalie were the duo everyone rooted for. So when news broke that they were parting ways, fans felt genuinely heartbroken. Paige Spiranac didn’t hold back her emotions. “Aww this one makes me sad,” she tweeted, speaking for golf fans everywhere who felt like they’d lost something special.

Additionally, golf media personality Jeff Eisenband expressed similar sentiments. “I’m admittedly getting choked up by the news,” he wrote. “They represented purity. Two childhood friends who lived the PGA Tour dream together.” His reference to purity struck particularly deep in today’s divisive golf climate filled with LIV controversies and money-driven decisions.

The overwhelming fan reaction clearly caught Dahmen off guard. Consequently, he felt compelled to address the situation directly through Instagram. His heartfelt message aimed to reassure fans while explaining the difficult decision. “We’re still the best of friends and that will never change,” Dahmen wrote in his clarification post. “But we both know that a fresh perspective is sometimes needed and it’s been a great run.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Dahmen (@joeldahmen) Expand Post

Furthermore, he emphasized their shared journey from humble beginnings. “I couldn’t be more proud of what we have achieved together as guys from a small town in the middle of nowhere.” He also revealed his renewed focus. “I am going to put a major focus on the task at hand to end the year and put myself in position to make a run.”

His closing message carried genuine gratitude. “We are grateful for so much this game has given us. Let’s finish strong!” The post effectively addressed fan concerns while maintaining the positive narrative surrounding their friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, just months earlier at the Valspar Championship, the pair had celebrated Bonnalie’s 40th birthday together. They reminisced about their decade-long journey with smiles and laughter, making this split even more surprising for longtime supporters of their partnership. However, beneath the celebratory memories lies a more pressing reality for the 37-year-old. Yet as the cheers faded and reality set in, a more uncertain chapter was already unfolding for Dahmen.

Joel Dahmen’s Career Crossroads and Future Aspirations

Dahmen currently sits at 96th in the FedEx Cup standings with mounting pressure ahead. Starting in 2026, only the top 100 players will earn full status, down from the traditional 125. This upcoming change makes his current position even more precarious for future seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His 2025 season has featured significant struggles. Out of 19 tournaments played, he’s missed the cut in 12 events. However, his runner-up finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship showed flashes of his potential, despite a heartbreaking collapse over the final three holes. The timing of this split speaks to Dahmen’s determination to salvage his season. After barely keeping his tour card in 2024 by finishing 124th, he understands the urgency. His lone PGA Tour victory came at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship with Bonnalie on the bag.

Looking ahead, Dahmen will debut with a new caddie at this week’s Barracuda Championship. While fans mourn the end of golf’s most beloved partnership, they can take comfort in Dahmen’s assurance that the friendship endures. Sometimes fresh perspectives create new opportunities for success.