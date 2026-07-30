Ahead of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ Revisiting Tom Holland’s Top 3 Golf Moments

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day generating buzz ahead of release, it’s worth remembering that Tom Holland’s best performances aren’t limited to the big screen. The actor has also delivered some unforgettable moments on the golf course. Here are three of his most memorable pro-am highlights.

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1. “If you hit it on the green, I’ll pick you.”

At Wentworth in 2021, Holland faced a daunting 260-yard carry over water during the celebrity pro-am. European Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington joked, “If you hit it on the green, I’ll pick you.” Holland’s shot found the greenside bunker, but it was close enough for Harrington to admit, “You had me worried.”

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2. The day Spider-Man became “just Tom”

Imago The 2023 BMW PGA, Golf Herren Championship 2023 Tom Holland the Hollywood actor playing Spider-Man/Peter Parker in six Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU superhero films On the Wednesday practice pro am day The 2023 BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am took place on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England. This annual event precedes the DP World Tour s flagship tournament, bringing together professional golfers and celebrities from various fields for a day of competitive fun portrait face happy and smiling close up Copyright: xMarkxNewcombex

During the 2024 BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am, Holland introduced himself to Rory McIlroy with a simple, “Hello mate, sorry, I’m Tom.” McIlroy, busy with his bag, casually replied, “Hi Tom, how you doing?” and carried on.

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Fans loved the moment, joking that Rory had no idea he was speaking to Spider-Man.

For once, Holland wasn’t a superhero; he was just another golf fan on the range.

3. Method acting… but make it golf

At the 2023 BMW PGA Celebrity Pro-Am, Holland and his brothers Harry and Sam posted a staggering 31-under to win the event.

One of his best shots came on the 17th hole, where he flushed a 3-wood as TV cameras rolled. Laughing afterward, Holland admitted, “I only play well when there’s a camera. My whole round was rubbish, then the camera turns on and I hit a great shot.”

With a 2.9 handicap, his win only reinforced his reputation as one of the best celebrity golfers around.