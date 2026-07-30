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Ahead of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ Revisiting Tom Holland’s Top 3 Golf Moments

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Meenakshi Karn

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Jul 30, 2026 | 2:29 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Ahead of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ Revisiting Tom Holland’s Top 3 Golf Moments

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Meenakshi Karn

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Jul 30, 2026 | 2:29 PM EDT

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With Spider-Man: Brand New Day generating buzz ahead of release, it’s worth remembering that Tom Holland’s best performances aren’t limited to the big screen. The actor has also delivered some unforgettable moments on the golf course. Here are three of his most memorable pro-am highlights.

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1. “If you hit it on the green, I’ll pick you.”

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At Wentworth in 2021, Holland faced a daunting 260-yard carry over water during the celebrity pro-am. European Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington joked, “If you hit it on the green, I’ll pick you.” Holland’s shot found the greenside bunker, but it was close enough for Harrington to admit, “You had me worried.”

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2. The day Spider-Man became “just Tom”

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During the 2024 BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am, Holland introduced himself to Rory McIlroy with a simple, “Hello mate, sorry, I’m Tom.” McIlroy, busy with his bag, casually replied, “Hi Tom, how you doing?” and carried on.

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Fans loved the moment, joking that Rory had no idea he was speaking to Spider-Man.

For once, Holland wasn’t a superhero; he was just another golf fan on the range.

3. Method acting… but make it golf

At the 2023 BMW PGA Celebrity Pro-Am, Holland and his brothers Harry and Sam posted a staggering 31-under to win the event.

One of his best shots came on the 17th hole, where he flushed a 3-wood as TV cameras rolled. Laughing afterward, Holland admitted, “I only play well when there’s a camera. My whole round was rubbish, then the camera turns on and I hit a great shot.”

With a 2.9 handicap, his win only reinforced his reputation as one of the best celebrity golfers around.

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Meenakshi Karn

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Meenakshi Karn is a Senior Writer at EssentiallySports, contributing to ES Golf’s trend-driven and player-focused coverage. A key figure at the ES Majors NewsCenter, she thrives on Moving Day—energizing the newsroom with timely reporting that captures leaderboard shifts. She also collaborated across sports during ES’ 24/7 Paris Olympics coverage. Meenakshi’s standout year on the golf desk earned her a place in the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, where she continues to sharpen her editorial voice and expand her footprint in digital golf media.

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Koushik Biswas

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